Franklin, TN

5-year-old trapped in pool for hours, TN rescuers say. 'Please hurry and get me out'

By Simone Jasper
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

A 5-year-old was at a neighborhood swimming pool when his hand got stuck in a jet, leaving him trapped for hours, officials said.

Tennessee mom Lydia Johnston said she was in the water watching her kids when she suddenly heard her son scream. She “knew immediately he was hurt” and saw him trying to pull away from the pool wall, she told McClatchy News in a Facebook message.

“It was very tough,” Johnston said, according to WTVF. “He was struggling at first and asking everyone to hurry: ‘Please hurry and get me out.’”

Rescuers rushed into a subdivision to help save the boy on Tuesday, June 21, according to crews.

“Initially, they tried doing things like (Dawn) and baby oil and all kinds of things like that to get his hands free but it became apparent that it wasn’t going to come out without extensive work and actually removing some concrete,” Matthew Stout, chief of the Chapel Hill Fire Department in Tennessee, told WTVF.

It reportedly took more than a dozen first responders over three hours to get the child’s arm out. Officials said the operation required them to drain the pool and break through concrete on a day when temperatures soared into the 90s, according to WKRN and the National Weather Service.

“Due to the extreme temperatures and extensive rescue operation, multiple agencies and individuals came together,” firefighters wrote on Facebook.

Officials said the boy got stuck at the neighborhood pool in the Spring Creek Farms subdivision, roughly 45 miles south of Nashville. After the ordeal, the nearby Franklin Fire Department shared photos of a hole in the ground and debris sitting poolside.

“Thank you for rescuing my son ,” Johnston commented on the Chapel Hill Fire Department’s Facebook page. “He is doing well because of so many heroes.”

Distant cries from marsh at night led rescuers into NC wetland, officials say

Loud whimpering from burning shed leads South Carolina rescuers to 8 trapped puppies

