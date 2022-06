Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court issued a ruling in Dobbs v Jackson overturning Roe v Wade. “Today is a sad day for America as an unelected group of conservative judges act squarely against the will of the people and medical expertise. We can all sense the despair that tens of millions of Americans—our neighbors, family members and friends—are feeling right now. However we personally feel about abortion, health—not politics—should drive important medical decisions.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO