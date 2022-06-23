ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer dismissed doula because she felt 'vulnerable' after birth

Amy Schumer fired her doula because she felt too "vulnerable" to have a "goddess" in her home. The 'I Feel Pretty' actress had enlisted the services of Domino Kirke to assist her throughout her pregnancy with son Gene, now three, and though she grew to view her companion as a "family...

