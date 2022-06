MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home armed with a handgun. On June 21, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a call in reference to the home invasion. Officials said that the initial investigation showed that the suspect, Glenderrious Mitchell, forced his way into the residence. Once inside, a struggle ensued between Mitchell and one of the victims, which is when Mitchell lost control of the weapon and was shot with his own gun.

