ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Wilson Announces 2022 Congressional Art Competition Winner

thenewirmonews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Joe Wilson (R-SC) is pleased to announce Abigail Turner of Horse Creek Academy in Aiken, as the Second District of South Carolina’s 2022 Congressional Art Competition winner. “The...

thenewirmonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Evans: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Evans, Gerogia

Beautiful landscapes are a part of the town, as well as a variety of shops and restaurants that offer unique and interesting outdoor activities. From April to October is the best time to visit Evans, Georgia. You will enjoy a mild temperature and very little rain. The average temperature in Evans is 33 degrees Celsius in July, and it is lowest at 12 degrees Celsius in January.
EVANS, GA
thenewirmonews.com

Private First Class Evelyn G. Jones Williams Receives Living Legend Proclamation

The Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation has proclaimed West Columbia, SC resident Evelyn G. Jones Williams as a “Living Legend” in honor of her military service and 100th birthday on December 8, 2021. A ceremony was held on May 26th at NHC (National Healthcare), 2993 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia 29169, with South Carolina Women’s Memorial Ambassadors Shelly Langston and Liz Litvin making the presentation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Aiken Standard

Thousands flock to Hops & Hogs street party

A block of Newberry Street had some distinct aromas and a festive atmosphere Friday evening, with the Aiken Downtown Development Association holding its annual Hops & Hogs event, including heavy emphasis on barbeque and beer. The annual street party dates back to 2015, and this year's gathering included a little...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta Pride festivities planned at the Common

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Pride Festival is Friday and Saturday. The celebration kicks off Friday with Beats on Broad on the Augusta Common at 6 p.m. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday downtown. You can then stick around for festivities at the Common lasting throughout the day.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Entertainment
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
columbiacountymag.com

Quick on the Draw

A fast-working local artist loves to create quirky characters that show up anywhere from volumes of sketchbooks to public places. Local cartoonist and illustrator Jacob Boland, who creates original characters with ink and paint, often encourages fellow artists to make their work public or share it with other people. “A...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: COVID precautions, God winks and a return to serving the least of these

VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — We didn’t go to Appalachia in 2020 for obvious reasons. We had adult vaccinations last year, but one of the big reasons my parish has been undertaking these mission work trips for more than three decades is to provide a week of service, worship and community building for teenagers, and most of them weren’t vaccinated yet. The even more important reason is to serve as the hands of Christ for elderly, often medically fragile, people who live in crushing poverty, and the risk that one of us could infect them was still too high.
VALLE CRUCIS, NC
WJBF

The HUB to hold celebration for two new buildings

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Hub for Community Innovation is getting ready to open it’s doors to the community. There are two new buildings on Chafee Ave. near the Harrisburg and Laney Walker neighborhoods. One will be the headquarters for the Boys and Girls Club of the CSRA. The other will house four non-profits helping to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Teacher#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Wilson Announces#Horse Creek Academy
WRDW-TV

Early voting concludes today in South Carolina runoff

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the last day of early voting for Tuesday’s South Carolina primary runoff election. If you live in Aiken County, there is only one place you can vote early, which is the elections office on University Parkway in Aiken. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Primary election protests denied by South Carolina Republican Party

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) said Friday four Primary protests were denied. The party’s State Executive Committee convened and voted on protests to the June 14, 2022 primary election. In a statement, the party said the protests were denied, “...after each candidate failed to present evidence that would have changed the outcome of the June 14 primary election.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thenewirmonews.com

Rose Society meets June 26

The Greater Columbia Rose Society is holding their next meeting 3 pm June 26 at Kremser’s Plant Farm & Nursery, 208 Buckhead Lane in Swansea. It will be a learning session and is intended to help everyone look at their own roses and gardens a little more closely. There will be an opportunity to buy plants from Kremser’s Nursery.
SWANSEA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
abccolumbia.com

Gov. McMaster reads declaration recognizing the work of the Human Affairs Commission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Celebrating 50 years of the South Carolina Human Affairs Commission. Thursday morning, officials read a declaration by Governor Henry McMaster recognizing the commission’s work over the years. The Human Affairs Commission was designed to eliminate and prevent unlawful discrimination in the state. Officials we spoke...
POLITICS
WJBF

Fox Creek invites CSRA teams to sixth annual summer shootout

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – Fox Creek back on the hardwood preparing for the 2022-23 season, hosting their sixth annual Summer Shootout. The last two years have been challenging to host this event due to the pandemic, so it was a breathe of fresh air to bring it back and welcome other local talent from the […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Women to Watch: Sonya Clay

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – SoClays Haven of Beauty on Tubman Home Road in Augusta is a small structure with a big mission. Just like it’s owner Sonya Clay. She explains, “I’ve always wanted to do hair as a little girl. But, I was kind of discouraged. I think I did a day where in elementary […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Comet suspends services in Batesburg-Leesville

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The COMET (Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority) announced Route 97 will be suspended beginning on Friday, July 1. The decision was made by the organization’s Board of Directors due to low ridership on the route. “We understand that there is a need for viable...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for June 23

We caught up with the mayor elect and two new commissioners to talk about what they will bring to the table for Augusta. Plus, local tech schools are changing the game for students by offering free tuition. Here are your top headlines.
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy