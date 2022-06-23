ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Getting race ready for the Richland Regatta

By Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGcHm_0gK56CQU00

Tri-Cities powerboat enthusiasts are in crunch time as they get ready for this weekend’s event.

Boat racing friends Kannon Cushing, 11, left, and Julian Waite, 12, work together Thursday in the pits preparing their outboard hydroplane race boats for the Richland Regatta.

The three-day event, starting June 24, is being held on the Columbia River in Howard Amon Park in Richland.

Admission to the event is free and there will be food and beverage vendors.

Drivers in the park can expect road closures and detours and river traffic near the park will also be closed to both motorized and non-motorized watercraft for the racing event.

For more information visit the Northwest Powerboat Association’s website at www.nwpba.com/ or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/northwestpowerboatassoc.

