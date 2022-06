ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira City School District Retiree Class of 2022 includes 28 staff members, who collectively taught for 210 years. Yesterday, June 23rd, was a Beecher Elementary retiree party. It honored all three retirees at the elementary school. Each of the schools within the Elmira City School District have a club called the “Sunshine Club”. The club recognizes each retiree and cake was provided at the Beecher Elementary School party via donations from the club.

