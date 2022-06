Sometimes the only space for a washer and dryer is in a small closet, which is good in that it's out of sight, but it can also be hard to organize. On this list, you'll find laundry closet ideas that make the most of the space from both an aesthetic and a function standpoint. Whether it's using wallpaper to make a laundry room space look bigger or adding shelving in an area that's often dead space, like the back of the door, these laundry closet ideas will prove that you don't need a laundry room to have an organized, dedicated area for washing, drying, and even folding clothes. And while this make not make laundry fun, per se, it'll be a whole lot less tedious when the space is organized.

