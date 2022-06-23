A time machine would complete KC Current’s $18M training center: SportsBeat KC podcast

With team owners, the league commissioner and some players on hand, the Kansas City Current cut the ribbon and opened their new training facility in Riverside this week.

The $18 million structure includes all the essentials — except one, according to veteran midfielder Kristen Edmonds.

“A time machine,” Edmonds said, “for me to get five years younger so I could play a little bit longer.”

The training complex is believed to be the first of its kind built exclusively for a women’s professional soccer team in the U.S., or anywhere else.

Current owners Angie and Chris Long, along with Jessica Berman, commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League, and Edmonds, spoke to setting the bar for women’s teams. And you’ll hear from their interviews on today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC.

“People are talking about Kansas City in Europe,” Berman said.

Finally, you’ll hear from Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes. I asked him about Kansas City landing the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after the team’s U.S. Open Cup victory over Union Omaha on Wednesday evening.

