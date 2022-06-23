ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

A time machine would complete KC Current’s $18M training center: SportsBeat KC podcast

By Blair Kerkhoff
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02a78U_0gK54Jfz00

With team owners, the league commissioner and some players on hand, the Kansas City Current cut the ribbon and opened their new training facility in Riverside this week.

The $18 million structure includes all the essentials — except one, according to veteran midfielder Kristen Edmonds.

“A time machine,” Edmonds said, “for me to get five years younger so I could play a little bit longer.”

The training complex is believed to be the first of its kind built exclusively for a women’s professional soccer team in the U.S., or anywhere else.

Current owners Angie and Chris Long, along with Jessica Berman, commissioner of the National Women’s Soccer League, and Edmonds, spoke to setting the bar for women’s teams. And you’ll hear from their interviews on today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC.

“People are talking about Kansas City in Europe,” Berman said.

Finally, you’ll hear from Sporting KC’s Peter Vermes. I asked him about Kansas City landing the FIFA World Cup in 2026 after the team’s U.S. Open Cup victory over Union Omaha on Wednesday evening.

Story links:

As Title IX turns 50, KC Current are part of ‘not just a moment but a movement’ to more

KC Current cuts the ribbon on new training facility

Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Deli In Kansas City, Missouri?

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
