ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom man allegedly assaults 3 people, then attempts to set fire to a garage

By David Rasbach
Bellingham Herald
Bellingham Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJtsd_0gK54BcB00

A Whatcom County man is suspected of assaulting three people, breaking the nose of one with a flashlight, before attempting to set fire to a garage and trying to avoid sheriff’s deputies on a bicycle.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked David Alleen Adams, 37, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, June 23, on suspicion of charges including attempted first-degree arson, second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, deputies were called to the 6100 block of Shamrock Road in Maple Falls for the report of an assault, according to a sheriff’s office news release, after Adams reportedly assaulted a man and then left on a bike.

Deputies spoke to the victim, who stated that Adams had struck him in the face with a flashlight, according to the release, which added that the victim had a suspected broken nose, was bleeding from a cut on his face and was showing signs of a concussion.

A second victim, who had swelling near his left temple, told deputies that he also had been struck in the head by Adams, the release states.

A third victim, who was a family member of Adams, reported that she had been assaulted by Adams earlier in the day, according to the release.

Deputies went to Adams’ last known residence and saw smoke coming out of the garage, the release states. Firefighters responded and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the investigation reportedly showed that the fire had been intentionally set and that Adams did not have permission to be at that residence.

Adams was seen leaving the home on a bicycle, and police from Sumas and Everson joined in the search for him, according to the release. He was located by a sheriff’s office K9 unit and arrested without incident.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Adams has previous convictions for assault and reckless endangerment.

Comments / 0

Related
kpug1170.com

Blaine man arrested for trying to burn down trailer

BLAINE, Wash. – A Blaine man has been arrested after trying to burn down a family member’s trailer. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a witness saw the suspect, 32-year-old Landon Larson, ignite the trailer on Holeman Ave in Birch Bay Monday night, June 20th.
BLAINE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maple Falls, WA
City
Sumas, WA
Maple Falls, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Everson, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Whatcom County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Whatcom County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Concussion#Violent Crime#Whatcom
kpug1170.com

First all-woman crew staffs Bellingham fire station

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A first for the Bellingham Fire Department and a first for women fire fighters. The department says in a social media post that an all-woman crew staffed one of its engines for the first time ever on Sunday, June 19th. Acting Captain Pernick, Driver Pederson, and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Nationwide Report

2 people hospitalized after a vehicle plows into a home in Lynden; Michael Anthony Martin arrested (Lynden, WA)

On Wednesday, three people suffered injuries after a vehicle smashed into a home in Lynden. As per the initial information, officials quickly responded to the 100 block of British Columbia Avenue at approximately 8:20am after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a vehicle rammed into a residence for undetermined reasons. On arrival, emergency crews rushed two people sitting in the living room at the time of the collision to PeaceHealth St Joseph Medical Center with non-fatal injuries.
LYNDEN, WA
KING 5

'Safety Ambassadors' are now patrolling downtown Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Tony Hugo checks the stairwells for homeless people as he makes his rounds through downtown Bellingham. "It can be a dangerous situation," he said. "People don't like to be woken up. They can be violent. We'll stand a few feet away, especially if we've gotten a call to check on them."
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Two Lynden residents injured after SUV crashes into home

LYNDEN, Wash. – Two residents were treated for minor injuries after a car crashed into a home in Lynden on Wednesday morning, June 22nd. The driver of the BMW SUV crashed all the way into the living room of the home in the 100 Block of BC Avenue at about 8:30 a.m.
LYNDEN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
q13fox.com

Digging for answers: Detectives searching for new clues in case of woman missing since 2017

DNA technology is often used successfully to identify human remains. Just this week, detectives announced they identified a John Doe found 45 years ago in Snohomish County as a transient Native American man. Detectives also identified a Jane Doe who went missing 41 years ago from her Lake Loma cabin as Alice Lou Williams. Now, one local mom is hoping to get some answers after her daughter, Jessica Seybold, disappeared in 2017.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

8 people, including 5 children hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

On Monday night, eight people suffered injuries following a head-on collision near the town of Snohomish. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash was reported at about 9:41 p.m. on State Route 2, just east of 88th Street Southeast. The early reports showed that a Cadillac crashed head-on into a Toyota Sienna after the eastbound Cadillac veered into the westbound lane.
allpointbulletin.com

New sheriff’s deputy Ina Carare

A familiar face around the Point in her former jobs at the parks district and Nielson’s Building Center, Ina Carare was signed in as sheriff’s deputy, corrections unit by Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo in May. Carare emigrated from Moldova and holds citizenship status in Moldova, Romania, Canada and the U.S.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

What to know when a salesperson knocks on your door in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — In Whatcom County and most Whatcom cities, the first thing you should ask door-to-door solicitors is for their locally issued soliciting license. In Whatcom County jurisdictions, peddlers and solicitors must be granted a specific license before they can legally knock on your door. These licenses are often in addition to a standard business license.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

UPDATED: Rollover crash on I-5 in Ferndale sends 1 to the hospital

FERNDALE, Wash. — A vehicle reported to have been swerving between lanes while northbound on I-5 was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash between the W Smith Road overpass and the Main Street interchange in Ferndale about 9:30am, Monday, June 20th. According to Whatcom County Fire District 7 Division...
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Artist Point remains closed to vehicle access

GLACIER, Wash. — The US Forest Service said on June 21st that while the road to Artist Point is in the process of being cleared, there is no estimate on when it will be open. Officials with Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said yesterday, June 24th, that crews...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Bellingham Herald

Bellingham Herald

Bellingham, WA
1K+
Followers
105
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Located 17 miles south of the Canadian border, Bellingham is in Whatcom County, Washington, the most northwestern county in the continental United States. The area is home to distinct cities and neighborhoods, including the Fairhaven historic district, where the Bellingham Herald began in 1890 as the Fairhaven Herald. Located between the San Juan Islands and North Cascade Mountains, Bellingham offers miles of city hiking trails and is the gateway to Mount Baker, the spiritual home of snowboarding. A growing market with an active, tree-lined downtown, the area has a diverse economy, from dairy to berry farming to two oil refineries and an aluminum smelter. Bellingham is also home to the 12,000-student Western Washington University.

 https://www.bellinghamherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy