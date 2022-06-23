Whatcom man allegedly assaults 3 people, then attempts to set fire to a garage

A Whatcom County man is suspected of assaulting three people, breaking the nose of one with a flashlight, before attempting to set fire to a garage and trying to avoid sheriff’s deputies on a bicycle.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked David Alleen Adams, 37, into Whatcom County Jail Thursday, June 23, on suspicion of charges including attempted first-degree arson, second-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, residential burglary and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, deputies were called to the 6100 block of Shamrock Road in Maple Falls for the report of an assault, according to a sheriff’s office news release, after Adams reportedly assaulted a man and then left on a bike.

Deputies spoke to the victim, who stated that Adams had struck him in the face with a flashlight, according to the release, which added that the victim had a suspected broken nose, was bleeding from a cut on his face and was showing signs of a concussion.

A second victim, who had swelling near his left temple, told deputies that he also had been struck in the head by Adams, the release states.

A third victim, who was a family member of Adams, reported that she had been assaulted by Adams earlier in the day, according to the release.

Deputies went to Adams’ last known residence and saw smoke coming out of the garage, the release states. Firefighters responded and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the investigation reportedly showed that the fire had been intentionally set and that Adams did not have permission to be at that residence.

Adams was seen leaving the home on a bicycle, and police from Sumas and Everson joined in the search for him, according to the release. He was located by a sheriff’s office K9 unit and arrested without incident.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Adams has previous convictions for assault and reckless endangerment.