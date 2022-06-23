ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Excessive heat warning issued for the Mississippi Coast. How hot will it get?

By Jesse Lieberman
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of South Mississippi.

The warning runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Friday. During those hours, the heat index is forecast to be 112 degrees or higher. The heat is expected to continue over the weekend. Residents going to any summer events, like Scrapin the Coast or LGBTQ+ Pride in Biloxi, should take caution and stay hydrated.

The excessive heat warning comes during a national heat wave that has left millions of Americans facing triple digit heat.

“People planning to be outdoors, especially for an extended period of time, are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, take breaks in an air-conditioned room,” the National Weather Service of New Orleans said in an email.

Failing to take breaks in air-conditioning can be at risk of heat stroke. Last week, Coast manufacturer who spent 12 hours outside in the hot temperatures suffered a heat stroke and was taken to a hospital ICU.

Signs of heat stroke include, dizziness, nausea, weakness, heavy sweating and thirst.

The heat warning covers all of South Mississippi, including the Coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq11r_0gK549vy00
An excessive heat warning is issued for Friday, June 24, 2022, across South Mississippi. National Weather Service

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

Microburst causes damage in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Following a weather phenomenon known as a microburst, extensive damage is being reported near Singing River Hospital in Ocean Springs. Reports say the microburst damaged twelve separate cars in addition to one of the hospital’s metal awnings. Four homes and a shoe store near the hospital were also damaged during the event.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Picayune, MS

Picayune, Mississippi, is the biggest city in Pearl River County. You can go to many parks, hunt for antiques, and visit different restaurants that will fill your body and soul. Interested to know more about this place?. Here are the best things to do in Picayune, MS:. Explore Wildlife Environments...
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Biloxi, MS
brproud.com

Planned power outage coming to one city in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Heat Wave#Americans#Coastal
WLOX

Happening June 25: Fourth annual Pride celebration in Biloxi

Today brings us more intense heat and humidity. Highs will be near 100 this afternoon, and the heat index will be as high as 112. No surprise, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory today. There is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms this afternoon. Those of us that get rain will have some relief from the heat. Others of us will stay dry. More cloud cover and rain on Sunday could lower temperatures.
BILOXI, MS
breezynews.com

COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Mississippi

COVID-19 numbers are back on the rise in parts of Mississippi. The Mississippi State Department of Health reported over 1500 new cases in its most recent update. Desoto, Tunica, and Benton counties in North Mississippi have seen the highest spike in cases. Residents in those counties are being asked to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: 37th Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon fest to open Thursday

CANTON, Mississippi -- One of the state’s more unique events is set to open Thursday, as the 37th annual Mississippi Championship Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway in Canton. In collaboration with City of Canton, City of Ridgeland, The Good Samaritan Center, and the Mid-Mississippi Balloon Association, Canton’s Balloon...
CANTON, MS
WTOK-TV

Fireworks sales restricted to a timeline

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fireworks are now on sale, but not for long. Laws regulating the period in which citizens of Mississippi may buy fireworks are in full effect, giving people only a few weeks to make their sparkling decisions. Shooting fireworks is a way many people celebrate the Fourth of...
WLOX

Coast shrimpers facing adversity this summer

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - There are always a lot of mitigating factors when it comes to our local shrimping industry. In the past they’ve had to deal with low salinity levels, storms and other issues. This year, they say the two main factors are high fuel prices and...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Roe V. Wade overturn sparks coast protest

One last day of practice on Friday before two - or, maybe three - consecutive gamedays to round out the college baseball season. What a ride it has been, and what a ride it will continue to be through the weekend, between two teams who took slightly different paths to get here.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
1K+
Followers
166
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy