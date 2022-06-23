Excessive heat warning issued for the Mississippi Coast. How hot will it get?

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for all of South Mississippi.

The warning runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Friday. During those hours, the heat index is forecast to be 112 degrees or higher. The heat is expected to continue over the weekend. Residents going to any summer events, like Scrapin the Coast or LGBTQ+ Pride in Biloxi, should take caution and stay hydrated.

The excessive heat warning comes during a national heat wave that has left millions of Americans facing triple digit heat.

“People planning to be outdoors, especially for an extended period of time, are encouraged to drink plenty of fluids, take breaks in an air-conditioned room,” the National Weather Service of New Orleans said in an email.

Failing to take breaks in air-conditioning can be at risk of heat stroke. Last week, Coast manufacturer who spent 12 hours outside in the hot temperatures suffered a heat stroke and was taken to a hospital ICU.

Signs of heat stroke include, dizziness, nausea, weakness, heavy sweating and thirst.

The heat warning covers all of South Mississippi, including the Coastal counties of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.