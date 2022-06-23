ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bloodhound becomes first of its breed to win Westminster Dog Show

By Jenny Goldsberry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OHau1_0gK53pW600


A bloodhound named Trumpet became the first of his breed to win the Westminster Dog Show on Wednesday.

Trumpet beat over 3,500 other dogs of over 200 different breeds, earning him a pewter trophy, a Westminster Legend trophy with a hand-engraved steuben crystal bowl, a James Mortimer Memorial sterling silver trophy, an 8-by-10-inch pewter picture frame, and a leash.

"I was shocked and excited all at the same time," Trumpet's handler, Heather Helmer, who sometimes goes by Heather Buehner, said of the win in an interview .

SPECIALLY TRAINED DOG SNIFFS OUT HIDDEN ELECTRONIC EVIDENCE IN PEDOPHILIA CASE


The show's top five included a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed, and a Lakeland terrier in the show's 146th competition. Striker the Samoyed was also in the finals last year.


Winston the French bulldog belongs to NFL defensive lineman Morgan Fox of the Los Angeles Chargers. Fox's grandmother raised the breed for the show for years.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Winston, a French bulldog, competes for Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.


Breeds are approved to participate in the show by the American Kennel Club. One sled-pulling breed, a Chinook, was the sole representative for its breed in the show.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Heather Helmer poses for photographs with Trumpet, a bloodhound.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The show is normally hosted at Madison Square Garden but moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and remained at that location this year as well.

FOX Sports

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments, winners, Best in Show champ

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show wrapped up Wednesday with the last round of Group judging, as the final three dogs secured their spot in the Best in Show judging. The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show kicked off Saturday at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York with the Masters Agility Championship, followed by the Masters Obedience Championship and beginning of Breed judging on Monday.
