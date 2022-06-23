ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Procession honors life, service of Spartanburg County deputy Austin Aldridge

By Brandi Wylie, Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, a procession of Spartanburg County law enforcement vehicles lead fallen Sheriff's Office deputy Austin Aldridge from Spartanburg Medical Center to Floyd's Mortuary on N. Church St.

Community members lined the streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eypwg_0gK53fw400

Anna Christian, having worked with Aldridge's wife, Jessica, previously at the Palladian Group in Spartanburg, said she knew the couple when they were first married and wanted to come out to show her support.

"Both of them were kind souls, humble. You couldn't ask for better people," Christian said. "He would come pick her up for lunch ... When you think of a match made in Heaven, that was them."

"You can't describe it," Christian said. "He was somebody you would want to know. I am honored to have known him."

Truth Chapel's youth campers took a break from crafting and were among those paying tribute to Aldridge.

"At our church, we try to always show respect to our law enforcement and love the people who serve our country in whatever way," pastor Nikkie Corbin said. "That's what we're trying to teach our kids - to love and respect our law enforcement."

When the procession began, one of the leaders of the camp instructed the campers to place their hands over their hearts. They stayed in that position, respectfully, for the entirety of the procession.

William Walker, another leader of the church camp, and Corbin, both expressed how the Chapel has been praying for Aldridge's family and the Sheriff's Office.

"I know (Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright) wants what is best for the community and tries to run his department the way that God would want him to run it," Walker said. "For someone to fire on a deputy is hard to understand and hard to imagine. I don't have to risk my life every day for the safety of others, and (Aldridge) did it with such courage and bravery."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNUJ0_0gK53fw400

One of the campers, Leah Lucy, 15, expressed gratitude toward Aldridge's selflessness.

"Every single day, our officers go out and risk our lives just to make sure everybody's safe," Lucy said. "I am very touched by the fallen officer for going out to do his job and doing what he loved to protect us."

Comments / 1

