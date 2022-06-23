Reshoring: Myth or Reality? Here’s What You Need To Know

Click here to read the full article. Over the next three years, the British Beauty Council seeks to cultivate an increasingly technologically advanced and inclusive beauty industry.
In a webinar on Thursday, the nonprofit organization's chief executive officer Millie Kendall and chief of policy Victoria Brownlie outlined key initiatives the BBCo will undertake to bring forth the progress it is striving toward, highlighting its four newly-established pillars: talent, growth, ESG and policy and influence.
With more and more consumers seeking personalized beauty experiences, enlisting...
