Los Angeles, CA

Little Lands Wines Opening Brick-and-Mortar in Eagle Rock

By Joey Reams
 2 days ago

Little Lands Wines , a Los Angeles-based online retailer specializing in natural wines, is looking to open its first brick-and-mortar in Eagle Rock , located at 1616 Yosemite Dr.

The new 1,582 square-foot storefront will likely move into the former home of Bilo Market. Owner Brion Brionson tells What Now Los Angeles that many details are still not yet finalized, considering he recently signed the lease for the building. Despite the lack of solidified plans, Brionson says he is aiming for a December opening, but likely won’t launch until sometime next year . When the new store finally opens, customers can expect all of the various natural wines currently available for delivery.

Brionson is extremely passionate about natural wines. Before converting his Euro van for delivery (and when he is not acting or Djing), the industry veteran has cultivated over 20 years of wine experience at restaurants like El Chavo, Barbrix, Botanica, Salazar, and All Time. These establishments allowed him to further his wine knowledge and hone his skills for intuiting the right wines for the right people. Little Lands, named after a short-lived commune in Tujunga, will focus mostly on European white, red, rosé, skin-contact, and bubbly wines.

“There really is no good, one true and correct definition of what constitutes natural wine,” according to the company’s website . “And rather than getting bogged down, hung up, or mired in the semantic dealings of the delineation and specification of what is organic, biodynamic, how much sulfur is used at bottling, I just want to say that these are all wines you should feel great supporting, and, most importantly, drinking. From pristine farming to precise cellar work, I’ve chosen wines that follow as closely as appropriate the adage – ‘nothing added, nothing removed.'”

Photo: Official


