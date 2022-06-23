ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WorkForce West Virginia Cautions West Virginians About Fraudulent Texts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — WorkForce West Virginia warns that a fraudulent texting scam has been launched throughout West Virginia claiming to be associated with the Job Jumpstart Program.

WorkForce officials have received reports of West Virginians receiving text alerts with the following message:

WorkForce West Virginia does NOT send text messages to Job Jumpstart applicants or claimants.

Text messages like this are fraudulent and should not be responded to or clicked on.

“The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is working diligently to stop this fraudulent text message from reaching more people,” said Scott Adkins, commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia. “The WorkForce West Virginia fraud unit is coordinating with relevant authorities, and will continue to be vigilant for other schemes to defraud West Virginians.”

To report fraud, schedule a call with a WorkForce representative, or apply for the Job Jumpstart Program, visit www.workforcewv.org .


