Riley County Police arrested a woman in Manhattan Wednesday after she is alleged to have attempted to drive off with a vehicle parked at the west side Taco Bell. 36-year-old Andrea Freeman was taken into custody after 7 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Taco Bell on Westport. She’s been charged with two counts of theft of property as well as obstruction and criminal trespassing. The car was ultimately returned to the owner.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO