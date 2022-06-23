ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Supreme Court rules in favor of Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkns4_0gK50yZG00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad.

According to WSB-TV, Michael Wade Nance was convicted of shooting and killing Gagor Balogh, 43, in 2002 when he tried to escape after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan. Nance was sentenced to death row.

Nance sued the Georgia prison system, stating that lethal injection could cause him excruciating pain and that his veins are not strong enough to handle the lethal injection, according to WSB-TV. Nance is hoping that a firing squad would be less painful and faster.

Lethal injection is currently the only option for death row inmates in the state of Georgia, WSB-TV said. The Supreme Court ruled in Nance’s favor on Thursday.

“A death row inmate may attempt to show that a State’s planned method of execution, either on its face or as applied to him, violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on ‘cruel and unusual’ punishment,” wrote Justice Elena Kagan in the majority opinion, obtained by WSB-TV.

The next step will be for Nance and his legal team to challenge Georgia’s method of execution via a civil rights lawsuit, according to WSB-TV.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Lawyer believes this may be the tip of the iceberg of legal action to come in Roe v. Wade ruling

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One local constitutional law attorney in Georgia believes this may be the beginning when it comes to lawsuits and court decisions regarding abortion. Channel 2′s Gwinnet County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas, went to Gwinnett County and spoke with the attorney who says he doesn’t see things changing for the next couple of decades at least.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Tucker, GA
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Ross Harris: Georgia Supreme Court reverses conviction in toddler's hot car death

ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court has reversed the conviction of a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. Wednesday, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias reversed the conviction of 41-year-old Justin Ross Harris for the charges of malice murder and first-degree child cruelty for the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

What are the current abortion laws in Ga.?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, giving all 50 states the power to decide if abortions will or will not be allowed. For 50 years, Roe v. Wade guaranteed a women’s right to legally get an abortion. Everything is about to change because it’s not a woman’s decision any longer and now, it’s up to the state she lives in.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Georgia State law professor talks about Supreme Court decision

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In a concurring opinion released today, Justice Clarence Thomas said that the Supreme Court, should “reconsider” its past rulings allowing for access to contraception, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages. What’s next? That’s what everyone wants to know. Prof. Anthony Kreis from Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
WSAV News 3

Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court has overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours. The Georgia Supreme Court opinion released Wednesday says the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.” Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The U S Supreme Court#Wsb Tv#Tucker Federal Savings#The Supreme Court#State#The Eighth Amendment#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS 46

Guns, public safety quickly become key issues in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Public safety and gun legislation rose dramatically to the forefront of Georgia’s nationally watched governor’s race on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled a new round of television ads, linking Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to earlier statements seemingly indicating her support of defunding police departments.
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy