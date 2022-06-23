ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Adam Engel: Placed on 10-day IL

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Engel was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Thursday. Engel had a part-time...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Bryce Harper injury: Reigning NL MVP suffers fractured left thumb on hit by pitch vs. Padres

Philadelphia Phillies slugger and reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper suffered a fractured left thumb Saturday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park (GameTracker). Harper took a 97 mph Blake Snell fastball to the hand and exited the game immediately. The Phillies announced the fracture soon thereafter and say Harper will undergo additional tests in the coming days. They did not provide a timetable for his recovery.
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Faces live hitters Saturday

McCullers (forearm) threw approximately 20 pitches against live hitters Saturday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports. McCullers faced live hitters for the first time Saturday, and he incorporated sinkers, cutters, changeups and a slider during the throwing session while his velocity reached 93 mph. He wasn't initially expected to throw a slider, and he's said that tossing his slider will be one of the biggest hurdles to clear in his recovery, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. The right-hander has been throwing off a mound for nearly a month and will continue to face live hitters in the near future.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Max Muncy: Steps out of lineup

Muncy is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Atlanta, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. Muncy started the past nine games and will receive Saturday off after posting a .219/.375/.313 slash line during that stretch. Justin Turner will shift to third base while catcher Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: To be examined again

Harper will have his elbow re-evaluated next week, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Harper has served as the designated hitter for most of the season and exclusively since April 17. He has missed time periodically, but the issue hasn't stopped him from hitting .326/.392/.618 across 265 plate appearances on the campaign. If the evaluation reveals sufficient healing, Harper could begin a throwing program in the hopes of ultimately returning to right field.
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Late scratch Saturday

Grisham was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup versus the Phillies. After he was originally penciled in as starting in center field, Grisham was removed from the lineup ahead of Saturday's matchup. The team cited shoulder soreness as the reason for his absence. Jose Azocar will draw the start in center field and bat ninth.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Drew Ellis: Recalled from Triple-A

Ellis was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday. Ellis was claimed off waivers by the Mariners last week and went 3-for-15 with a homer, five RBI, two runs, two walks and six strikeouts over four games in Tacoma. However, he'll provide infield depth for the major-league club after Ty France (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Exits with hand injury

Harper left Saturday's game against San Diego in the fourth inning after getting hit in his left hand by a pitch, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Harper was in serious pain after taking a 97-mph pitch directly on his hand. It looks like it could be a serious injury, but we'll know more after he is examined.
Adam Engel
Gavin Sheets
CBS Sports

Braves' Eddie Rosario: Beginning rehab assignment

Rosario (eye) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Rosario had his vision re-evaluated Thursday, and the exams apparently went well since he'll return to game action in the minors Saturday. The 30-year-old has been sidelined since late April and will presumably require several rehab games prior to rejoining the major-league club.
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Siri: Sent to Triple-A

Siri was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Siri had been splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field but wasn't hitting well enough to justify continued opportunities. Through 45 games, he hit .185/.248/.315 while striking out 31.9 percent of the time. His 7.1 percent barrel rate indicates passable power, and his six steals give him a path to fantasy relevance if he ever regains a regular role, but he simply struck out far too often to deserve meaningful at-bats on a contender. The Astros will hope they get more from Jake Meyers (shoulder), who was recalled in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Hits game-deciding homer

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 3-1 win against the Yankees. On a day when the offense was sparse for both teams, Tucker's three-run home run during the sixth inning prove to be the only offense Houston would need. The 25-year-old had a solid .774 OPS through the first two months of the season, but he's turned things up through 20 games in June with a .311 average, five long balls,16 RBI and three stolen bases.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Stefen Romero: Designated for assignment

Romero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Saturday. Romero's contract was selected by the Dodgers on Wednesday, but he didn't appear in any games during his brief stint in the majors. He's slashed .270/.337/.461 with three homers, 21 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base over 24 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, and it's likely that he'll return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Not starting Saturday

Trammell isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Trammell started in the last four games and went 5-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Justin Upton is shifting to right field while Luis Torrens serves as the designated hitter Saturday.
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Out of lineup

Lopez will sit Friday against Oakland, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Lopez finds himself on the bench for the third time in five games. All three absences, including Friday's game against Cole Irvin, have come against lefties, so it looks like he may be slipping into the strong side of a platoon. Whit Merrifield will be the second baseman Friday while Emmanuel Rivera starts at third.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Dealing with hand injury

Mancini underwent a precautionary X-ray on his left hand that came back clean following Saturday's win over the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, but he ultimately remained in the game and went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout. Although his hand was wrapped after the game, he said that he was fine. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.
NBC Sports Chicago

Frank Thomas on why White Sox traded Sammy Sosa

Three decades later, White Sox fans may still be wondering: "What's the real reason Sammy Sosa was traded to the Chicago Cubs?" Well fans may not have to wonder anymore. On March 30, 1992, the White Sox traded Sosa, Ken Patterson and some cash to the Cubs in exchange for George Bell, leaving fans thinking if trading the young prospect was the right choice.
Toronto Blue Jays
Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Mets' Seth Lugo: Officially reinstated

Lugo was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Lugo has been away from the team since Monday for the birth of his child and was expected back in time for the team's weekend series against the Marlins. Now that he's officially back, Lugo should return to a setup role, working in front of Edwin Diaz. On the season, Lugo has maintained a 3.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Records steal in win

Schwarber went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Padres. Schwarber took a break from flexing his power, instead showing off a little speed by stealing second after his RBI single in the fifth inning. He's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 10-for-38 (.263) with four homers, eight RBI and nine runs scored in that span. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .215/.339/.488 with 20 homers, 42 RBI, 50 runs scored and four steals in 71 contests.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Adam Frazier: On bench Saturday

Frazier isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels. Frazier started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with a run, an RBI, three walks and a strikeout. Dylan Moore is starting at the keystone and batting ninth Saturday.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Managing shoulder issue

Hayes is being evaluated for a left shoulder injury following Thursday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-5 with his third home run of the season, two RBI and two additional runs in the Pirates' victory. Hayes appeared to jam his left shoulder...
