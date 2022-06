Mancini underwent a precautionary X-ray on his left hand that came back clean following Saturday's win over the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mancini was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, but he ultimately remained in the game and went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a strikeout. Although his hand was wrapped after the game, he said that he was fine. The 30-year-old should be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO