Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-23 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-23 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Esmeralda; Nye FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 9 PM PDT this evening for portions of southeast California and south central Nevada, including the following counties, in southeast California, Inyo. In south central Nevada, Esmeralda and Nye. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

ESMERALDA COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO