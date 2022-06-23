ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I didn't even know that was allowed': Jack Leach admits he didn't realise his freakish dismissal of Henry Nicholls on the first day of the third Test against New Zealand was legitimate

By Richard Gibson
 2 days ago

Jack Leach confessed he didn't realise his freakish dismissal of Henry Nicholls on the opening day of the third LV= Insurance Test was legitimate.

Nicholls trudged off on the eve of tea at Headingley after a thudding straight drive ricocheted off the bat of Daryl Mitchell at the non-striker's end and into the hands of a gleeful Alex Lees at mid-off.

It took England captain Ben Stokes' celebratory charge towards him, for the Somerset left-arm spinner to clock that the laws of the game do not deem the ball dead in such a situation and that his piece of good fortune had delivered him a second wicket.

New Zealand's Henry Nicholls suffered one of the most bizarre dismissals in cricket history
And Jack Leach has admitted he didn't realise his freakish dismissal of Nicholls was legitimate
The batter's drive off a ball from England spinner Leach looked destined for the boundary

'I didn't even know if that was allowed. I have never seen anything like it. But I will take any wicket I can, as you get enough situations that don't go your way,' said Leach.

'It was very unlucky for Nicholls; very lucky for me. It's a silly game, isn't it? That's what it made me think.'

It left New Zealand's number five disconsolate and the tourists 123 for five but their assistant coach Luke Ronchi saw the funny side, joking that it had been typical of Mitchell's series for the ball to locate the middle of the bat.

He added: 'I like some of those sorts of things that happen. It's part of the game, it makes it exciting as well because you can always say you were there. If you took those sorts of situations out of the game it would make it pretty boring.'

Leach, who turned 31 on the eve of this match, has experienced a series of ups and downs.

But Daryl Mitchell - in taking evasive action - managed to get the middle of his bat on the ball
The ball then looped straight into the hands of Alex Lees (left), fielding for England at mid-on

Within minutes of the new era of Stokes and Brendon McCullum opening, he suffered a concussion fielding that ruled him out of the remainder of the Test after he 'tried to run to the boundary like our coach used to.'

He then laboured for 25 wicketless and largely toothless overs at Trent Bridge before picking up later in the game.

Here, he showed he can be effective at the start of Test matches as well as at the end when he struck with his first delivery on the opening morning at Headingley.

The day had begun with the resting Jimmy Anderson presenting him with a commemorative cap for 25 Test appearances.

However, Moeen Ali's recent reversal of his Test retirement and a suggestion from Adil Rashid that he would also consider playing under the Stokes-McCullum axis could put him under pressure for his place.

Leach and a number of his England team-mates appeared confused initially as to if it counted
But their confusion eventually turned to joy as Nicholls walked off just before the tea break

But Leach countered: 'I am just trying to give it as good a go as I can, and do a good job for the team. If people want to play, then great.

'Obviously, they'll pick the best team they can for England and it's my job to try to take care of me and put myself in the best position to be in that team. I can't control anything else, really.'

New Zealand closed on 225 for five courtesy of another unbroken, century stand from Mitchell and Tom Blundell.

It had been advantage England at tea after Leach's bizarre second and a maiden international wicket for his format county colleague Jamie Overton, a whopping nine years after his first selection.

Stuart Broad, 36 today, struck twice before lunch either side of Leach pinning Will Young leg before to undermine Kane Williamson's decision to bat exactly 12 months after his team were handed Test cricket's mace as the traditional format's inaugural champions.

