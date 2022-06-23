ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence man charged with stabbing death of wife

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
(DNY59/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence man was arraigned on Thursday in connection with the murder of his wife on June 20.

39-year-old Junior Solis Garcia was held without bail in Lawrence District Court, according to the Essex County DA.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m. on June 20, police responded to a medical call for 12 Diamond Street and found 30-year-old Mariel Ramos De Los Santos deceased with multiple stab wounds, according to investigators.

DA: Investigation underway after woman killed, man injured in Lawrence stabbing ]

Garcia was transported from the scene with apparent stab wounds as well.

He will have a probable cause hearing on August 4.

