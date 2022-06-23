ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Huge 661-pound stingray found swimming in river

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEopq_0gK4ybTr00

MEKONG RIVER, Cambodia (Storyful/KFOR) – A fisherman in Cambodia got quite a shock when his hook revealed a massive, record-breaking stingray on the end of his line. Leaving the megafish in the water, he called rescuers to help release the giant animal safely.

Officials fit the 661-pound female stingray with an acoustic tag so that scientists can track her. “As the stingray passes our network of 36 receivers, we’ll be able to collect data on its migration and behavior for the first time,” Wonders of the Mekong posted on its YouTube Channel.

She was caught on June 13th and released the following day.

Scientists named the giant stingray Boramy, meaning “full moon,” and they say she sets the world record for weight of a freshwater fish. The previous record was held by a 646-pound Mekong giant catfish.

Rescuers with Wonders of the Mekong, along with Cambodian Fisheries Administration, work with local fishermen who catch giant and endangered fish. The Mekong River is critically important, as it is home to the world’s most endangered freshwater megafish, which are only found in Southeast Asia.

Wonders of the Mekong is a USAID-funded project that “aims to improve understanding, appreciation, and capacity to manage a healthy Mekong River for fish, wildlife, and people.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
a-z-animals.com

World’s Largest Freshwater Fish Captured: The Size of a Grizzly Bear!

World's Largest Freshwater Fish Captured: The Size of a Grizzly Bear!. There are around 30 species of giant freshwater fish in the world. But, the world’s largest freshwater fish ever captured looks nothing like a trout or a salmon. In fact, the previous record-holder was a Mekong giant catfish that weighed 646 pounds, caught in 2005. But, as of 2022, we have a new record holder for the largest freshwater fish ever caught—a Mekong giant stingray. Stingrays live in both fresh and saltwater; they’re closely related to sharks. Few freshwater fish can compare to the largest giant stingrays pulled from the Mekong River in Cambodia and Thailand.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Stingray#Mekong River#Freshwater Fish#Usaid#Nexstar Media Inc
BBC

Frozen baby mammoth discovered in Yukon excites Canada

A whole baby woolly mammoth has been found frozen in the permafrost of north-western Canada - the first such discovery in North America. The mummified ice age mammoth is thought to be more than 30,000 years old. It was found by gold miners in Yukon's Klondike region on Tuesday. The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
KFOR

Hot weather to end, storms likely

A cold front continues moving through the state Saturday bringing northerly winds and a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Look for the highest chance of storms to be in northern and northwestern Oklahoma overnight and through Sunday as well. Saturday night, a few storms may become strong to severe. The...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Harper breaks thumb in Phillies’ 4-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Harper saw the pitch flying toward his face, so he quickly turned his head and raised his left hand to protect himself. Turns out, the Phillies slugger would rather he hadn’t. Harper will be sidelined indefinitely with a broken left thumb after he...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy