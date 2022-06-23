ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start of Hiring Confirms Broken Yolk Cafe Is Coming to Henderson

By Neil Cooney
 2 days ago

Since first opening in Las Vegas in the now forever-ago year of 2019, The Broken Yolk Café , a brunch chain with locations in six states, has been serving tasty and innovative breakfast creations at more and more locations in the Valley. And now, a recent Craigslist job post shows that yet another Broken Yolk location is set to open soon—this time, somewhere in Henderson .

The chain is brought to the city by Scale x 3 Management , a hospitality and commercial retail real estate group founded by experienced restaurateurs Randy Corrigan , Barry Tu , and McKenzie Cox .

“We’ve been welcomed with open arms and truly appreciate the support,” Tu told What Now Las Vegas in an email conversation earlier this year “We’ve seen the continued evolution and growth of Vegas’s food scene—as well as how resilient the industry has been during the pandemic—and it’s been exciting to witness.”

Broken Yolk’s breakfast offerings include the Tiki Toast, made with Kings Hawaiian bread; the Golden State Benedict with tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, and a sriracha drizzle; and the Fiesta Burrito. Beverages include smoothies, lattes, mimosa and bloody Mary flights, beer, and specialty cocktails.

What Now Las Vegas was unable to reach a representative of Broken Yolk on Thursday. No information is available yet on an opening date for the Henderson location.



