ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Seattle mayor announces endorsement for King County prosecutor race

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oPj1L_0gK4y8A900
Leesa Manion

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced his endorsement for the King County prosecutor race, according to a news release.

Harrell endorsed Leesa Manion, a 27-year veteran of the Prosecutor’s Office and current chief of staff to outgoing prosecutor Dan Satterberg.

According to the news release, Manion has “pioneered the types of gun violence prevention and youth intervention programs championed by the Mayor, and shares his commitment to partnering with law enforcement to address property and other crimes.”

“Leesa Manion is the partner we need as Prosecutor to address serious crimes and continue efforts to reduce gun violence and protect vulnerable youth,” said Harrell. “Leesa knows a one size fits all approach to criminal justice too often fails — her approach tackles the root causes of crime, while making sure we don’t lose sight of accountability and justice. She shares my ‘One Seattle’ commitment to unifying around shared values and outcomes, and we need her in this critical role as we work to improve public safety and build strong communities.”

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

Harrell joins a list of other local leaders to endorse Manion, which includes King County Executive Dow Constantine, former Gov. Gary Locke, and nearly two dozen Democratic legislators, mayors and city councilmembers.

If elected, Manion will be the first woman and first person of color to serve as county prosecutor.

“I am so grateful for the endorsement of Mayor Harrell,” said Manion. “I’ve worked with Bruce for years to build programs that reduce youth engagement with the criminal legal system, and to make sure we eliminate bias from policing and prosecution. As we continue to build and improve coordination between the City and the Prosecutor’s Office to reduce crime, I look forward to working with the mayor in this new capacity — as a true partner for justice and public safety.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

jedifish
2d ago

And king county continues to spiral down the drain, Thank God I got out and went north. I don't know of th I s women but endorsed by Dow Constantine and Gary Locke pretty much says it all.

Reply
6
Jujubeeme
2d ago

Harrell his heart will bleeding until Seattle is dead.... another one who isn't capable of building anything so he just tears it down. like a spoiled child socialists have nothing to give as they have taken all their miserable lives.

Reply
5
Related
nypressnews.com

Councilmember seeks to make Seattle an abortion sanctuary city

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant is proposing that the council deem Seattle a “sanctuary city” for people seeking abortions, in light of Friday’s reversal of federal abortion protections. After the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade court decision establishing abortion as a right federally was overturned Friday by...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
King County, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Statement on SCOTUS Abortion Ruling

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:. “The Supreme Court’s decision is dangerous, outrageous, and an unacceptable step back for generations of women now and to come. Just yesterday, the Supreme Court limited states’ ability to regulate guns, but today declared states can regulate bodies. We know too many states will react quickly and severely to this ruling and we know the consequences of those efforts to restrict reproductive health care will be dire.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Inslee Joins Oregon and California Governors in 'Multi-State Commitment' to Abortion Access

OLYMPIA - The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to "defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," according to a statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Office.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
Person
Gary Locke
The Stranger

The Bright Side of SPD's Staffing Shortage

At next Tuesday's Public Safety Committee hearing, the Seattle City Council will get its latest update on plans from the Mayor's Office to invest in police alternatives. The process of laying out those plans, which dates back to the initial calls to defund the police under the Jenny Durkan administration, has taken so long that other cities have lapped Seattle in developing unarmed crisis response programs. This lag created a public safety gap that Seattle's leaders have yet to fill with more cops or other alternatives.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: Burn It All Down

I don't need to tell you that things are so fucked up right now. Watching this country's violent right-wing swing to overt fascism is absolutely gut-wrenching. Grieve for but a moment and then act! We got us. Tonight, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights is holding a protest at Westlake Park...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Seattle City#Politics Local#The Prosecutor S Office#Democratic
The Stranger

Seattle Might Soon Defund a Promising Police Alternative

Without much notice to the public, a police alternative pilot program has been operating on Seattle’s streets for the last two years. Through a partnership with JustCARE, a local public safety firm called We Deliver Care has been protecting outreach workers who are serving people experiencing homelessness. They’ve also been providing de-escalation services for people in crisis, and they’ve been doing it all without the involvement of a uniformed cop.
SEATTLE, WA
Crosscut

WA school district transparency laws include a big loophole

In 2015, state Rep. Gerry Pollet, a Seattle Democrat, introduced a bill meant to dramatically reduce physical restraint and isolation of students in Washington. The bill made isolation or restraint — methods that critics call abusive — allowable only in certain dangerous situations and never as part of a regular plan to deal with a dangerous student. And whenever these tactics were used, the law required schools to document the incident in writing, then compile the data and send it to the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Stranger

Seattle Mayor Raises Rainbow Flag for Pride, but Not Much Else

On June 1, Mayor Bruce Harrell raised a rainbow flag in front of City Hall to commemorate his first Pride month in office. He kept his remarks brief and general. Rather than speak to what he has done as Mayor to improve the lives of queer people in Seattle, he joked that he was born after the first institutionally recognized Pride week, which would make him at least 15 years younger than he actually is.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pink Elephant Car Wash sign could become an official Seattle landmark

SEATTLE - The city of Seattle is considering making the Pink Elephant Car Wash sign an official landmark, according to a Thursday announcement. After spending nearly 65 years on the corner of 6th Ave. and Battery St. in the South Lake Union area, the iconic sign was moved into the Museum of History and Industry when the car wash shut down in 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy