CBS2 hosts summer food drive June 29

In the 2022 Idaho PBS Kids Writers Contest, sponsored by Idaho Public Television and IDeal, seven out of the 10 eastern Idaho winners came from local areas. These winners included Whitlee May Filmore of Blackfoot; Hudson Tracy of Victor; Ella Warmann of Idaho Falls; Oakley Nebeker of Blackfoot; Lucy Rogers of Blackfoot; Brooklyn Tracy of Victor; and Charlotte Rainsdon of Blackfoot.
Idaho’s new top federal prosecutor says civil rights and hate crime enforcement are top-of-mind for federal prosecutors both in Idaho and nationwide. “It’s always been important,” Josh Hurwit told the Idaho Press in an interview. “But with the rise in hate incidents that we’ve seen really starting in the pandemic, and now continuing with various groups in Idaho and around the country, obviously the tragic shooting in Buffalo put this front and center.”
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A group of more than 100 protesters, calling for legal abortion in Idaho, marched from Boise City Hall to the Idaho Capitol. It comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe Vs. Wade in a 5-4 decision. Idaho has a so-called "trigger law" that will...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Shakespeare Festival has canceled some performances of Ain't Misbehavin' due to breakthrough Covid cases. The show's performances will be canceled from June 17-26. Patrons can request refunds or exchange the tickets for another date. To learn more, click HERE.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting an increase to the state's PCR positivity rate. Officials say last week the rate was 11.3%, up from 11% the week before. As for data from hospitals in the Treasure Valley, St. Luke's is reporting a...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise's float season is about to begin. Ada County Parks and Waterways announced the season will start on Monday, June 27th. The Barber Park fee parking kiosk, equipment rentals, shuttle service and snack shack will all be in operation. Every year, over 125,000 people enjoy...
CHUBBUCK, Idaho (CBS2) — Kent Oram, CEO of Idaho Central Credit Union, announced his retirement effective December 31, 2022. Oram has been with ICCU since 1984 and was made CEO in 2007. During his time in that role, ICCU's assets grew from $613 million to $8.7 billion. The number of patrons increased by more than 400,000 as well.
This year’s Idaho Falls LGBTQ Pride festivities marks the 10th anniversary of Pride celebrations in Idaho Falls. “Being 10 years of Pride here in Idaho Falls is an awesome thing,” said Kelly McCary, development director for Idaho Falls Pride. “Other cities in Idaho have not been able to have Pride 10 years running and this year is extra special.”
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Central District Health is recommending masks, testing and vaccination as the Covid levels continue to rise. The area CDH covers Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties, and it has recently hit high/orange community levels of COVID-19. While Boise is not changing its protocols at the moment, the CDH still recommends that people take precautions against the virus.
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Valley Shepherd Church of the Nazarene in Meridian will be hosting an evening with Ukrainian pastorAndriy Takhtay. The pastor will speak about the war in Ukraine and what church members and the community can do to help out. "This event is going to be about...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — If you see a message from someone claiming to represent Idaho State Police, don't click the link. "Scammers are sending text messages like this, claiming to represent the Idaho State Police," ISP says. "ISP doesn't use text messages to request signatures or other information from the public."
DONNELLY, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a potential outbreak of toxic algae at Lake Cascade, the Idaho Conservation League reports. Officials are still waiting on results from state sampling. "But... when in doubt, stay out," the league says.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean took a strong stance against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday morning. 'I am infuriated and intensely worried,' McLean said. 'The decision to terminate a pregnancy is deeply personal and private. This decision by the Supreme Court will have devastating consequences on the health, privacy and economic independence of women throughout our community, state, and nation.'
WEISER, Idaho — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it was unable to find a drowning victim on the Snake River near Weiser.,. According to the sheriff's office, crews were searching with drones, from the water, and from the ground for a person who fell into the river Wednesday night.
BOSTON (AP) — A California man has been accused by federal prosecutors of climbing onto the roof of a Massachusetts family's garage so he could secretly record an 11-year-old girl as she changed in her bedroom. Jacob Guerrero, 23, of Woodland, California, was indicted on a charge of sexually...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday triggers a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life. That law takes effect 30 days after the court’s...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is asking any potential witnesses to the officer-involved shooting in Star to come forward. The Ada County Critical Taskforce is investigating the incident. The Boise Police Department has worked with local authorities to canvas the area and speak with witnesses. On...
ONTARIO, Oregon (CBS2) — Ontario police say they are investigating a man found dead from a possible drug overdose. Police say they were called to an unresponsive man on Frost Way. There, they say, officers and medics found 25-year-old Junior York dead. Investigators say York suffered from chronic substance...
It’s easy to write glowing editorials about Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has openly called out former President Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Her words during the first round of televised congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot were profound...
