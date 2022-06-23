City leaders highlight Indianapolis facility that helps youth aging out of child welfare system

According to Hope Family Care Center Office Manager Barbara Green, employees from Charles Schwab are allowed to do up to eight hours of paid volunteer work, and some of those employees made good on that allowance on June 17 and 24. Seven volunteers gave four hours of their time on each day at Hope to perform maintenance both inside and outside the building. Also according to Green, since the number of volunteer hours from employees exceeded 40, Hope will also get a grant for $1,000 from Charles Schwab. If you would like to donate money, time, office or cleaning supplies, or other resources, call Barbara Green at (317) 984-3444.

CICERO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO