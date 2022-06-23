ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

City leaders highlight Indianapolis facility that helps youth aging out of child welfare system

WTHR
WTHR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis city leaders highlighted a partnership with Pando Aspen Grove on Thursday. The facility provides 30 one-bedroom apartments for people 18-24 years old, and it focuses on...

www.wthr.com

Comments / 0

 

wbiw.com

Lt. Gov. Crouch, IHCDA awarded more than $110 million to create and preserve affordable housing

INDIANAPOLIS – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Board of Directors for the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced that four developments have received awards from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, in conjunction with the Multifamily Tax-Exempt Bonds. This funding is used to incentivize private developers to fund the construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable housing communities throughout Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Residents call for action as situation at IHA properties worsens

Years of mismanagement haunt the Indianapolis Housing Agency and hurt those it serves. Now a community calls for action as the situation worsens. At a recent public IHA meeting, residents spoke about security issues, violence, bug infestation and broken air conditioning at properties owned by IHA. Nate Ray said it’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Franciscan Health Central Indiana names CFO

Franciscan Health Central Indiana has promoted Jay Brehm to chief financial officer. He most recently was senior vice president for strategic planning and business development for Franciscan Alliance. Brehm holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Ball State University.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana leaders, lawmakers react to SCOTUS abortion decision

INDIANAPOLIS — Reactions from Indiana's leadership to the Supreme Court's landmark decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade abortion law were swift. "The Supreme Court's decision is clear, and it is now up to the states to address this important issue. We’ll do that in short order in Indiana. I’ve already called the General Assembly back on July 6, and I expect members to take up this matter as well.
INDIANA STATE
#Child Welfare#Supportive Housing#Housing First#Aging Out
readthereporter.com

Volunteers work to improve ‘Hope’ in Cicero

According to Hope Family Care Center Office Manager Barbara Green, employees from Charles Schwab are allowed to do up to eight hours of paid volunteer work, and some of those employees made good on that allowance on June 17 and 24. Seven volunteers gave four hours of their time on each day at Hope to perform maintenance both inside and outside the building. Also according to Green, since the number of volunteer hours from employees exceeded 40, Hope will also get a grant for $1,000 from Charles Schwab. If you would like to donate money, time, office or cleaning supplies, or other resources, call Barbara Green at (317) 984-3444.
CICERO, IN
WTHR

High costs, heat affecting Indy nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS — Wheeler Mission and Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana are taking care of many more people during the heat of the summer, despite inflation costs. Wheeler Mission Center for Women and Children always anticipates more guests in the extreme heat or extreme cold. When 13News visited, only two rooms were available out of 30.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Central Indiana Land Trust acquires Johnson County land

The Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. has acquired 109 acres of forest land in southern Johnson County. The land trust says the environmentally significant land, known as Callon Hollow, is home to a wide range of plants and animals, including Indiana species of concern. The trust says the land includes...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Southeast side death no longer ruled a stabbing

UPDATE: Police have since clarified that this death is no longer being considered a stabbing but rather a normal death investigation. No foul play is suspected, IMPD said. The original story can be read below. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being stabbed on the city’s southeast side, police confirmed Friday. The stabbing occurred […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Legacy park looks forward to revitalization after years of disinvestment

A historic Indianapolis neighborhood undergoing waves of redevelopment now looks forward to a new park facility. Frederick Douglass Park is a well-loved community space in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood. It’s a place for gatherings, parties, sports — a safe place. Now a $20 million investment will transform the 100-year-old family center....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
