VOTE NOW: Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

By Chip Brewster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving nearly 300 submissions highlights nearly 80 separate delicious hot dogs across the Chicago area, we have...

Eater

Chicagoans Poke ‘The Bear’ For Its Inaccurate Portrayal of River North as a Gritty Urban Neighborhood

The new Hulu show The Bear, set in a Chicago Italian beef joint not unlike Mr. Beef on Orleans Street, has earned praise from critics (including Eater’s Amy McCarthy) for its accuracy in portraying a fast-paced restaurant kitchen. But Chicagoans, always sensitive to coastal condescension, have an unerring eye for detecting inaccuracies in how the city is portrayed onscreen, and many of them call bullshit, especially about the show’s portrayal of the thoroughly gentrified River North neighborhood, primarily known for its business hotels and theme restaurants, as a gritty urban jungle.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Summer 2022

The past two years and change have been a long, hard time for Chicago restaurants, and while most pandemic restrictions have been lifted and diners are eating out again, the troubles continue: there’s still a labor shortage, equipment shipments are still delayed, and the cost of gas and ingredients continues to soar. And so many big restaurant openings that were optimistically planned for summer have been postponed till fall. But there are still quite a few to look forward to, including a new concert venue, an Instagram-friendly museum and ice cream parlor, and a local link on a celebrated international chain. Read on to find out more about the summer’s most anticipated openings.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Colorful Coffee Drinks

Samantha Vosmaer – General Manager of Dollop Cafe, Bar, and Kitchen. Dollop Cafe, Bar, and Kitchen, located inside the NEMA building at 1210 S Indiana Ave. Chicago, IL. It is open Sundays through Tuesdays from 8am-3pm and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 8am-3pm and 5pm-11pm. Homepage. https://www.dollopcoffee.com/. Recipes:. #1. Orange...
CHICAGO, IL
travelawaits.com

I Traveled Route 66 From Chicago To Santa Monica, Here Are My 9 Favorite Experiences

If you look for it on a map, it doesn’t exist. The federal government removed Route 66 from the US Highway System in 1985. America first really learned of Route 66 from John Steinbeck in 1939. He called it “The Mother Road” in The Grapes of Wrath because he said it called out to farmers and migrants desperate for a new life during the Dust Bowl.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Meet the only Chicago runner attempting rugged 100-mile ultramarathon

WGN reporter Mike Lowe and photojournalist Kevin Doellman spoke with a Chicago man taking on one of the most extreme tests of human endurance. Financial advisor Anthony Severino is the only Chicagoan competing in the exclusive Western States 100-mile ultramarathon.  Three hundred and eight five people from more than 30 countries won a lottery to compete this weekend in California. […]
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
FOXBusiness

DeSantis spikes football after major employer ditches Chicago for Florida

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting the business friendly nature of his state in response to news that a billionaire hedge fund manager is fleeing crime-ridden Chicago and moving his company to Florida. "Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is booming, because it’s a free state," DeSantis Press Secretary...
FLORIDA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Several events scheduled around Chicagoland this weekend

CHICAGO - A lot is happening around Chicagoland this weekend. The Gold Coast Greek Fest is back with food and free entertainment. The three-day festival will run from Friday through Sunday. A decades old tradition is also returning to downtown Long Grove. The Strawberry Festival will feature strawberry-infused foods, carnival...
LONG GROVE, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Tempel Lipizzans kick off ‘summer of dance’

WADSWORTH, Ill. —  The Tempel Lipizzans just started the season of dance.  The art has been practiced for hundreds of years. The horses were mainly used for the military. Now they are artists. The horses go through daily training and, a fun fact, all the male stallions are named after their mothers. There are two unique […]
WADSWORTH, IL
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
