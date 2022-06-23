ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, MI

Meet the 2022 All-MMAC baseball team

By Brendan Savage
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 2 days ago
New Lothrop and Chesaning both put six players on the All-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference baseball team. Montrose had five on the first team and Chesaning put four on...

