Historic glass Swallen Home in Connecticut hits the market for $2.3M

The Swallen Home, a mid-century modern property in New Canaan, Conn., is on the National Register of Historic Homes — and is now on the market for $2.39 million .

The four-bedroom spread at 257 Wahackme Road is 3,388 square feet and sits on 1.24 acres.

It also notably comes with a pavilion made of glass on all four sides, featuring a black fireplace, and known as the “Madmen Room.”

It was designed by Harvard Five architect Landis Gores, who worked with fellow Harvard Five architect Philip Johnson on the famed Glass House, located nearby.

The main part of this listed house, built in 1954, was a prefabricated home designed by architect Carl Koch.

The current owners are Aileen Mastey, who is also the broker — with William Pitt Julia B Fee Sotheby’s International Realty — and her financier husband Michael Mastey.

One of four bedrooms inside the manse.

The Connecticut abode has a propane fireplace.

Tickle the ivories in the quaint, 1954-built cottage.

They bought the home in 2005 for $996,000. Although they planned to renovate it, they ended up doing a full rebuild on the existing foundation, which was completed in 2014.

Features include radiant concrete floors, an open kitchen and a family room separated by a propane fireplace wall with pocket doors — and a home office.

There’s also a fire pit, terraces created from trees on the property and a generator.

“We are selling to concentrate on rehabbing another vintage property. We adore mid-century moderns, and didn’t want to see another tear down in New Canaan be replaced with a McMansion,” Aileen said.