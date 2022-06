A Colorado woman was arrested after a chase through several eastern Kansas counties and a standoff that lasted over three hours. Deputies were trying to arrest a 39-year-old woman Saturday morning after a traffic stop on I-35 in Lyon County, but she sped away and the chase went into Osage, Coffey and Franklin counties. The chase ended at a truck stop in Ottawa, where the woman was arrested after a standoff.

KANSAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO