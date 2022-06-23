ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt’s French estate treasure hunt mirrors Missouri youth

By Monica Ryan
ST. LOUIS – Brad Pitt searched for gold on his thousand-acre property in France just as he would when he was growing up in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains.

Pitt told GQ that he used radar equipment to search for gold on his estate in Provence, Château Miraval, where he produces rosé .

“I got obsessed,” Pitt told GQ. “Like for a year, this was all I could think about, just the excitement of it all. Maybe it has something to do with where I grew up, because in the Ozark Mountains there were always stories of hidden caches of gold.”

His obsession started a few years ago when “a man explained to him that the château was supposedly home to another fortune: millions of dollars worth of gold that one of the estate’s medieval owners had taken from the Levant during the Crusades and buried on the grounds.”

His efforts were not fruitful. The man who told him this “was ultimately seeking money for some kind of radar company,” Pitt told GQ.

Ultimately, Pitt said the pursuit was enjoyable.

“Pretty foolish in the end. It was just the hunt that was exciting,” Pitt said.

Plan B Entertainment, his production company, will release an adaptation of Miriam Toews’ novel Women Talking later this year.

First Responders will look for signs of heat illness at PRIDEFest STL

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters are ready to protect visitors to PRIDE St. Louis weekend just as dangerous heat returns to the area. Chief Dennis Jenkerson explains the warning signs of heat sickness, and explains how firefighters and medics will work to keep people healthy at the celebration of LGBTQ rights and history. Symptoms […]
TheDailyBeast

Alamo Experts Sue Over Book’s Claim Phil Collins Was Sold Bogus Artifacts

Fans of Genesis, historical warfare, and alleged fraudsters alike rejoice: this one has something for everyone. Two experts involved in selling a number of Alamo artifacts to British pop star Phil Collins have sued the co-authors of a book that accused the pair of fraudulent authentication. Antiquities dealer Alexander McDuffie and historian Joseph Musso contend that their reputations were destroyed by Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth, published last June. An excerpt of the book “devastated” McDuffie, the suit states, as it claimed he and Musso helped assemble what they knew were phony artifacts both for Collins and the Battle for Texas museum. “The Collins collection contains more questionable pieces with more than questionable provenance by far than any collection I’m aware of,” one historian said in the excerpt. Collins donated much of his enormous collection to Texas in 2014, where it has alternately languished in storage and been put on temporary display while the state wrestles with local activists, scholars, and museum leaders over a proposed redevelopment of the site.
