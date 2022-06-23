ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

City of Bedford joins medical trust to save on insurance costs

By Carol Johnson, The Times-Mail
 2 days ago

To avoid a significant increase in health insurance costs, the Bedford City Council passed an ordinance amendment to allow the city to join a municipal medical trust Tuesday.

The city will join Aim Medical Trust, an organization that pools the employees of Indiana cities and towns into an insurance trust that offers more stable pricing from year to year.

The policy is through United Healthcare. Previously, the city contracted its employee health insurance through Parker Group and received coverage from Anthem.

Clerk-treasurer Marsha Pfeiffer explained an insurance committee met several times to review options when the city learned it was facing a 22% increase. Pfeiffer said she spoke with other cities that have joined the trust and all are well satisfied.

'Guardian of their story:' Dr. Deborah Craton to retire after 38 years caring for patients.

Mayor Sam Craig said the new plan will allow employees to open a Health Savings Account, which they didn't have previously. He said the city will contribute $500 to the HSA for individual policyholders and $1,000 for family policyholders.

The new plan also offers lower premium options that include a PPO plan that costs $1,500 and a high deductible plan for $3,500.

The council approved the insurance ordinance on all three readings to expedite the enrollment process and meet the July 1 deadline.

According to its website, Aim Medical Trust formed with four municipalities in 2010. Since then, another 47 cities and towns have joined the trust.

Fuel costs

Craig updated the council on the progress of the new Bedford Police Department. He said he expects to meet with the architect in the next few weeks and anticipates that final plans for the build out of the former Aldi to be completed by fall.

He also told the council that fuel costs are taking a bite out of department budgets. He said he has asked departments to be conservative with their spending and anticipates there will be a need to make budget transfers later in the year to cover the cost of fuel.

Scott Johnson of the White River Military Coordination Alliance made a presentation to the council. The alliance formed in 2018 to strengthen the relationship between Crane and neighboring cities. Bedford Mayor Sam Craig is a member of the alliance board. Johnson said Crane can be a valuable resource to municipalities when it comes to purchasing items and he urged the council to consider Crane in the future.

Other business

The council approved on third and final passage three ordinances regarding property.

• Vacating a street south of Brian Lane Way and 19th Street requested by Delmar and Tara Tackett, 1902 19th St.

• Vacating an undeveloped portion of 14th Street  requested by a street at Richard and Deitra Sluder, 1323 T St.

Summer travel: Here are national parks in driving distance of Indiana.

• Amending the zone map for PipJay Properties, which plans to open an impound lot/towing business at 1600 Williams Road. The property was rezoned I-1, light industrial.

The council also approved statements of compliance for tax abatement from General Motors Bedford Casting Operation. The abatements were granted in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2016 to offset investments in equipment, tooling and machinery to produce aluminum block castings and mold head castings.

Contact Times-Mail Staff Writer Carol Johnson at cjohnson@tmnews.com or 812-277-7252.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: City of Bedford joins medical trust to save on insurance costs

