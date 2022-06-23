ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Woman wanted for fraud, petit theft: ECSO

By Brett Greenberg
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKzpu_0gK4uM0Y00

ESCAMBIA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of fraud.

Alyssa Blackburn, 22, is wanted for fraud, dealing in stolen property and petit theft according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

Florida Highway Patrol searching for possible witness to Molino fatal crash

No other information was given at this time. Officials urge you to contact ECSO at 850-435-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

