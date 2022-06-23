Woman wanted for fraud, petit theft: ECSO

ESCAMBIA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of fraud.

Alyssa Blackburn, 22, is wanted for fraud, dealing in stolen property and petit theft according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

No other information was given at this time. Officials urge you to contact ECSO at 850-435-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.