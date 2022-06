BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Rescue and recovery teams said they found the second body of a diver more than 130 feet deep in Buford Springs, the sheriff's office reported Thursday. The first diver was found dead the day before. Three teenagers witnessed the men arriving at the Hernando County park Wednesday around 11 a.m., according to investigators. The teens – a 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds – arrived two hours earlier to swim and hang out by the water.

