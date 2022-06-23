Grant opportunity for small growing businesses in the Salt Lake Valley

Gov. Spencer Cox and legislative leaders unveiled the long-anticipated new state prison in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Details: The Utah State Correctional Facility is the largest construction project in state history, Cox said, totaling over $1 billion. It will house 3,600 male and female inmates of various security levels.The 1.35 million-square-foot prison, which sits on nearly 200 acres of land, is located about five miles west of the Salt Lake City International Airport.The new site is designed to operate like a small city and includes natural light and outdoor views to help maintain the mental health of inmates.Why it...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO