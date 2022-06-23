ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Music Festival Artists Sorted Into Hogwarts Houses

By Cort
MIX 106
MIX 106
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am finally living my dream. I get to play the role of The Sorting Hat. Today, I will be sitting on top of all of the artists' heads performing at Boise Music Festival 2022 and placing them into their Hogwarts Houses. The moment they've been waiting for all of their...

mix106radio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 106

Boise Music Festival Setup & BTS Pictures of the Calm Before the Storm…

Y’all ready for the Boise Music Festival or what?!. It’s been a long time coming and everyone is so excited. Whether you’ve been going to the Boise Music Festival ever since the first one 11 years ago, or if it’s your first time... you can bet (after a 2-year hiatus) we’re going bigger and better than ever before — and this will absolutely be an amazing, unforgettable day.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Things to Bring to Boise Music Festival 2022

SUNSCREEN || Practice safe sun by protecting yourself with sunscreen! Temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees by noon with a low of 58 degrees after sunset at 9:30 p.m. And remember to reapply sunscreen every two hours!. Photo by || Unsplash. SUN HATS || Expo Idaho, the home of...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
Idaho State Journal

'LOVE WINS': Boise community comes together following pastor's comments calling for death to LGBTQ+ people

Up on the Boise Bench, there’s a section on Cole Street that’s full of churches of all kinds. One of them is the Shield of Faith Baptist Church, whose pastor, Joe Jones, has come under fire recently for sermons posted on YouTube that called for death to those in the LGBTQ+ community. People in Boise are rallying against it. On Sunday, June 15, Eric Jaronda, who lives next to the church and considers himself to be a born-again Christian, decided to speak with Jones personally....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Cabrera
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Chris Kirkpatrick
Person
Walker Hayes
107.9 LITE FM

Our Favorite Totally-Idaho Words & Phrases

CRICK || Prove us wrong: a crick is a running body of water that's shallower and calmer than a creak. COYOTE || Oh, you mean, "KAI-OAT?" We don't pronounce the hard E. POP || This one soothes my eight-year transplant soul. As a Chicago native, it feels like I'm hanging with my siblings on the Southside whenever an Idahoan offers me a pop or asks me if I want a pop.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

How to Ride the Ridiculously Fun Giant Slides at JUMP in Downtown Boise

Trying to explain Jack's Urban Meeting Place, better known as JUMP, to someone who doesn't live in Boise is one of the toughest challenges you'll ever face. It defines itself as a not-for-profit, interactive creative center and community gathering place in the heart of downtown Boise. That answer is rarely good enough for someone as they stand outside in awe of this truly one-of-a-kind architectural marvel. The follow-up questions just flow.
MIX 106

Did You Know About This Crazy Month-Long Challenge in Boise?

We swear, Boise just keeps getting cooler and cooler. Even though we’ve lived here nearly our entire lives, almost every single day we learn about new things that are happening throughout the Treasure Valley that we have never even heard of before!. For instance, did you know that there...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Sorting#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Boise Music Festival 2022#Bmf#Nsync
MIX 106

Boise Volunteers Needed to Deliver Books to Local Kids

It is a cause that just about ANYONE should be able to get behind and if you live in the Treasure Valley, a local organization could use a helping hand early next week if you happen to have some time. Growing up, what was your favorite book? Do you remember...
BOISE, ID
hotelnewsresource.com

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown Sold

Noble Investment Group today announced the acquisition of the Hilton Garden Inn Boise | Downtown, capping more than $1.0 billion of investment activity over the past year. Boise is the Pacific Northwest's third most populous region behind Seattle and Portland, known for its combination of urban lifestyle and outdoor adventure. The city is rapidly growing due to its affordability and quality of life, ranking No. 1 on Indeed's list of cities with the fastest job growth and among Forbes list of Fastest-Growing City in America. The city is home to three Fortune 500 companies, Albertsons, Inc., Boise Cascade, and Micron Technology Inc., as well as numerous corporate headquarters, including the Simplot World Headquarters, one block from the hotel.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

‘We love you Monkey’: Community honors missing Fruitland boy for his sixth birthday

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Blue balloons were sent off into the sky in Kiwianis Park in Payette Friday to celebrate and honor missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan's sixth birthday. “I hope he sees them," said Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother. She added blue was his favorite color and she made sure to get biodegradable balloons because he "loved the environment."
FRUITLAND, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
104.3 WOW Country

You Won’t Believe What is Hiding in the Master Closet of This Extraordinary $5.5 Million Boise Home

No doubt this home is an absolute stunner. From the layout to the finishes to the decks to the resort like pool to the unbelievable views of Boise. As I was scrolling through the striking photos of the home the master closet shocked me the most. I have scrolled through a lot of multi million dollar homes in the area and have never seen anything like it. Check out the extraordinary home and see what is hiding in the master closet.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy