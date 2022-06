In recent years, we have seen an incline of people to develop allergies and food sensitivities. With these dietary restrictions, it can be challenging to find fun snacks that fit our needs and part ways with some of our favorite treats. Fortunately, Sweet Hazel & Co, a fully vegan, woman and LGBTQ+-owned bakery and candy shop, has an abundance of options for us to choose from. Felicia “Chef Fee” Holmberg, came to Good Things Utah to share her favorite vegan candies from her shop as well as information on her Kickstarter to bring allergen-friendly candies to people all over the country.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO