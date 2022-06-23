ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Salem woman arrested for burglary broken up in progress

By Bruce Kropp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old Salem woman for burglary after she was allegedly discovered inside a business just north of Salem early Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived...

Police Beat for Friday, June 24th, 2022

A 29-year-old Ottawa man, Brandon Stange, was arrested by State Police for possession of a controlled substance and possession of adult cannabis in a vehicle. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were brought to jail on outstanding warrants. 36-year-old Carolyn Pribble of Richmond Height Mobile Home...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Two injured in head-on crash on North Broadway in Salem

Salem Police say both drivers were injured in a head-on crash on North Broadway near Chuck’s Place early Saturday afternoon. Salem Police say a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Susan Griffin of Decatur crossed the centerline for an unknown reason and hit a southbound car head-on driven by 50-year-old Kimberly Jornd of Alma Hatchery Road in Salem. Police report Jornd try to swerve to avoid the Griffin car but was unable to do so.
SALEM, IL
Two Salem men stabbed during fight; both arrested for domestic battery

Salem Police arrested both men involved in a fight that resulted in stab and cut wounds to both with a kitchen knife. Police say 21-year-old Mason Allison of South Broadway and 22-year-old Dalyn Opolony of West Warmoth got into the altercation at the home they were sharing on West Warmoth early Friday morning. Both ended up going to the Salem Township Hospital emergency room for treatment of stab and cut wounds.
SALEM, IL
Police Beat for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Centralia Police arrested a 22-year-old Salem man on drug and theft charges after they were called to a home on Maulding Drive Wednesday night where the occupant reported items had been stolen. Kelby Firnhaber of Markland Drive was identified as the man responsible. Centralia Police say he was allegedly found in possession of the alleged victim’s watch. Firnhaber was later found in possession of methamphetamine and four different types of narcotic pills along with drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
Salem, IL
Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man charged with residential burglary was among several theft-related felony charges filed Thursday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. James M. Feldman, 41, of Pontoon Beach, was charged June 23 with two counts of residential burglary, both Class 1 felonies.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
Police seeking suspect in hit and run crash and three stolen vehicles

Area police departments are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash and three stolen vehicle cases that are believed to be related. Salem Police say the series of incidents began when a City of Salem Public Works pickup truck was involved in a hit and run crash at Blair and South College. The city truck, which turned out to be stolen from the public works yards, fled the area.
SALEM, IL
Man dies Friday from apparent overdose

EDWARDSVILLE - A 20-year-old man died of an apparent fatal drug overdose Friday in the 5000 block of Chain of Rocks Road, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff's Department. The Sheriff's Department and Coroner's Office were at the scene investigating the death Friday afternoon.
House fire rekindles in Centralia overnight

A house that was badly damaged by fire Friday morning caught fire again just before midnight. Centralia City Firefighters were called back to the home at 528 South Maple Street just before midnight when flames were found shooting out from around the front door. The fire is believed to have rekindled. To hopefully avoid any future problems, the remaining ceilings were pulled down to expose the blown in insulation to make sure none of it was smoldering.
CENTRALIA, IL
#Burglary#The Sale Barn On#United Medical Response
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 23RD, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 33-year-old Shirley Knott was arrested Wednesday for Disorderly Conduct. 43-year-old Oley Stanley of Waltonville was arrested Wednesday by the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Centralia man sentenced to five years in prison after failing drug court

A 48-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to five years in prison after his probation was revoked for participation in the drug court program. Billy Self had sentencing on a residential burglary charge placed on hold while he participated in the Marion County Drug Court Program. The charge would have been dismissed with the successful completion of the program.
CENTRALIA, IL
Fatal Traffic Crash In Marion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. Illinois Route 37 at Sassafras Road, Marion County. June 23, 2022 at approximately 9:51 a.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2005 Red Dodge Truck. Unit 2 – 2017 Black Ford Truck. DRIVERS:. Unit 1 – Jessie...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Woman found guilty of meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville woman was found guilty in a bench trial on Wednesday for possessing methamphetamine. Judge Amanda Ade Harlow found Rachel Rentfro, age 38, guilty of the offense of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine with Prior Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Manufacturing Materials Conviction. This conviction carries a potential prison sentence of two […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Public Safety
Bond set at $150,000 for Sandoval man charged with burglary

Bond has been set at $150,000 for a 48-year-old Sandoval man who was formally charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with burglary. Michael Flanagan of Isle Street is accused of entering a building in the 800 block of Burge Road east of Centralia. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies had been...
SANDOVAL, IL
Camping trailer heavily damaged by propane fire

A large camping trailer pulled behind a vehicle caught fire when traveling on Selmaville Road just south of US 50 late Saturday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Officials say a problem with a refrigeration unit started a fire that was fueled by propane used in the trailer. Heavy smoke damage was reported throughout the camper and heavy fire damage to the rear of the camper.
SALEM, IL
Police Beat for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
MARION COUNTY, IL
Man who was armed in Pana standoff sentenced to prison

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A judge sentenced the man who was involved in an armed standoff with police in 2021. Pana police said the standoff with Jeremy W. Winter, 33, of Tower Hill happened on the evening of Oct. 24, 2021. Officers received a call about a person possibly having a handgun while acting in a strange manner at 12 Vine St. They found him on the porch, at which time they said he was making threats and refusing to cooperate with authorities.
PANA, IL
Car Stolen in Enfield

On Thursday morning Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to Enfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after receiving report of an employee’s vehicle having been stolen from the parking lot. Ruth Barger was the one making the report, stating that her silver 2004 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen from the parking lot sometime between 5AM and 8:30AM. She reported that she did not give anyone permission to remove the vehicle, and that she did not know who may have taken it. Barger signed a probable cause complaint for Theft Over $500, and an incident report was placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
ENFIELD, IL
California men face ketamine felony charges

Two California men were charged with Class X felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Robert Phankaysorn, 25, and Samuel T. Kim, 27, were both charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. The case was presented by the Illinois State Police.
Two pickup truck crash results in death Thursday morning

A State Police accident reconstructionist is currently investigating a head-on crash between two pickup trucks that occurred on Route 37 South of Salem near the Sassafras Road intersection. Preliminary information indicates one of the drivers was ejected and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the other pickup...
SALEM, IL

