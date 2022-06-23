Salem woman arrested for burglary broken up in progress

On Thursday morning Reporting Officer George Spencer responded to Enfield Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after receiving report of an employee’s vehicle having been stolen from the parking lot. Ruth Barger was the one making the report, stating that her silver 2004 Toyota RAV4 had been stolen from the parking lot sometime between 5AM and 8:30AM. She reported that she did not give anyone permission to remove the vehicle, and that she did not know who may have taken it. Barger signed a probable cause complaint for Theft Over $500, and an incident report was placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.

ENFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO