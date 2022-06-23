ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Over 100 Gallons Of Oil Spilled From Truck In Massive Sussex County HazMat Incident (PHOTOS)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLCMj_0gK4tAS300
More than 100 gallons of cooking oil were spilled from a truck in a massive HazMat incident in Sussex County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newton Fire Department via Facebook

More than 100 gallons of cooking oil were spilled from a truck in a massive HazMat incident in Sussex County, authorities said.

The Newton Fire Department responded to the spill alongside local police and the county HazMat team on Wednesday, June 22, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the leak and immediately worked to prevent the oil from spilling into a storm drain.

It took several hours to fully clean up the leak, though between 140 and 150 gallons were estimated to have spilled from the truck in total, the fire department said.

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 5

Related
UPI News

Up to 150 gallons of tahini sesame oil spills onto New Jersey road

June 24 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and public employees responded to a road in New Jersey when a truck spilled up to 150 gallons of tahini sesame oil into a roadway. The Newton Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded alongside the Newton Police Department, Sussex County HazMat and Newton Department of Public Works when a truck carrying tahini -- an oil condiment made from crushed sesame seeds -- leaked onto a roadway.
NEWTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fire Ravages Lodi Home

A fast-moving fire gutted a Lodi home. No injuries were reported in the fire, which broke out on Farnham Avenue just off Arnot Street near Harrison Avenue, shortly before 8 a.m. Firefighters were pulled out barely 20 minutes in as flames quickly spread through the 2½-story wood-frame home, compromising the...
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Civilians Rescue Man In Passaic River

Two civilians pulled a man from the Passaic River, responders said. How he wound up in the water off Route 23 in Wayne around 8:15 p.m. Thursday wasn't immediately clear. Responders said the man ended up clinging to his rescuers' row boat before they pulled him in. They brought him...
PASSAIC, NJ
wrnjradio.com

No injuries reported after garage fire in Warren County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the garage of a Warren County home Friday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The blaze was reported at 12:34 p.m. at a residence on Harmony Station Road, Slota...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sussex County, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
Daily Voice

Bergenfield Driver, 92, Dies After Being T-Boned In Teaneck

A 92-year-old Bergenfield driver was killed when his SUV was t-boned Saturday afternoon in Teaneck, authorities said. The victim was turning onto Windsor Road from Briarcliff Road outside Windsor Park when a Maserati slammed into his vehicle shortly before 2 p.m., they said. Responding officers conducted CPR, which was picked...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for Monday morning in 3 Morris County towns

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Parsippany-Troy Hills, Hanover Township, and Rockaway Monday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Cooking Oil#Hazmat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed In Morris County Garage And Car Break-In: Police

A teen was charged with burglary after breaking into a garage and rummaging through a homeowner’s vehicle in Morris County, authorities said. The 16-year-old male from Denville tried to run away after he was confronted by the homeowner while going through a vehicle in a local garage on Wednesday, June 22, Denville Police said.
wrnjradio.com

Man hits woman with car during an argument in Morris County, police say

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Police in Hanover Township arrested a man suspected of hitting a woman with his car during an argument in May. On May 20, police took a report of a possible assault at Milan Pizza located in the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township. The victim sustained a significant cut and pain to her leg, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Death By Vessel: NJ Man Indicted for Fatal Barnegat Bay Boating Accident

Authorities in Ocean County say a 19-year-old man from North Jersey has been indicted in connection to a fatal boating accident on Barnegat Bay one year ago. 19-year-old Juan Fernandez, II, of Towaco, Morris County, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on charges of death by vessel, strict liability vehicular homicide, and assault by vessel for the crash during the early morning hours of June 13, 2021, that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Corey Molinari of Whippany, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man wanted in Morris County arrested after crashing in Byram Township

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A man with an outstanding warrant in Morris County was arrested after crashing in Byram Township, police said Thursday. On May 30, police responded to Tomahawk Lake for a report of an individual who locked their keys in their vehicle. When the officer arrived, police observed a separate vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, police said.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
299K+
Followers
46K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy