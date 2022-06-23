Over 100 Gallons Of Oil Spilled From Truck In Massive Sussex County HazMat Incident (PHOTOS)

More than 100 gallons of cooking oil were spilled from a truck in a massive HazMat incident in Sussex County, authorities said. Photo Credit: Newton Fire Department via Facebook

The Newton Fire Department responded to the spill alongside local police and the county HazMat team on Wednesday, June 22, the department said.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed the leak and immediately worked to prevent the oil from spilling into a storm drain.

It took several hours to fully clean up the leak, though between 140 and 150 gallons were estimated to have spilled from the truck in total, the fire department said.

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

