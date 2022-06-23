USD 305, teachers reach contract agreement

Salina Public Schools Unified School District 305, announced a contract agreement between the district and National Education Association-Salina (NEA-Salina), the teachers' collective in the district, has been reached for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

USD 305 said there are seven changes to the contract, including salary schedule changes of $700 to the base salary and step and movement changes, an increase in the liquidated damages amount assessed to those who resign between June 1 and June 30, modifications to leave rules on days that involve mandatory attendance, an increased special salary provision for school psychologists, amendments to school safety provisions and a change in nomenclature from "Teacher" to "Professional Employee."

Another change to the contract is the addition of coaching positions to the supplemental salary schedule for esports and unified bowling, sports that were added to the district earlier this year.

According to Jennifer Camien, the public information director for USD 305, NEA-Salina will now need to ratify the contract agreement and for the USD 305 Board of Education to consider approval of it at its meeting on Tuesday, July 12.

