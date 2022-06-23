ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

Tillamook County Emergency Management: Advisory: Heat Advisory Noon Saturday 6/25 until 10:00PM Sunday

By Editor
 2 days ago

* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s expected. * WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills, I- 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and South Washington Cascade...

TILLAMOOK COUNTY DAILY WEATHER BRIEFING: Gordon’s Update 6/23/22

Today is starting out with mostly sunny skies already, but the ridge had weakened a little so the temperatures will still be on the moderate side. The northwesterly winds becoming breezy, 15-20 gusting to 30 this afternoon, the high makes it to 67. The winds slowly die off late this evening becoming light overnight, lows down near 48.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Multiple Water Rescues Throughout Tillamook County; Reminder about Water/Ocean Safety

Message from James Oeder, Fire Chief, Nestucca RFPD. Over the last 2 days, June 20th and 21st, the District responded to 2 water rescues. One on McPhillips Beach and the other on Neskowin Beach. Both incidents resulted in no injuries, but both could have turned into possible drownings. A total of 6 people were involved and needed assistance to return to the beach.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
Tillamook County, OR
Government
Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon town's new homeless ordinance may not be legal, but it's been effective

Homelessness used to mainly be a problem for bigger cities. But nowadays, a mixture of high housing costs, the pandemic, and a lack of mental health services, means homeless camps are popping-up in smaller towns too. Traci Collings and her husband have lived in Seaside, on Oregon's northwest coast in...
Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast returns to Astoria after 55-day counter narcotics patrol; Rescues two men adrift at sea for 23 days

ASTORIA, Ore. — United States Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast (WMEC-623) returned to homeport in Astoria on Saturday, June 18, following a 55-day counter narcotics deployment to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The 210-foot medium endurance cutter and crew covered more than 11,000 miles conducting law enforcement and search-and-rescue operations in...
ASTORIA, OR
One dead after fiery crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after a fiery crash Friday morning in Clark County, officials say. Emergency units first responded at 9:52 a.m. to the intersection of NE 212th Avenue and NE Powell Road in Brush Prairie, Washington. Investigators learned a 2017 Chevrolet Corvette was...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Portland-To-Bend District Race Could Lead To Control Of Congress

The control of the U.S. Congress could hinge on the Portland-to-Bend district race. Democrats hold a 220-209 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, with six vacancies. All 435 seats are on the November ballot, with Republicans needing to pick up only five seats to take control. The newly realigned 5th Congressional District stretches from Portland, across the Cascades, to Bend.
PORTLAND, OR

