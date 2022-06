An injury accident occurred Saturday evening at approximately 8:41pm on US Highway 83 at Jewell Street. A 2007 Nissan Maxima being driven by Alondra Beyna-Chavez, 22, of Liberal, turned South onto Highway 83 from Jewell Avenue. The Nissan entered the Northbound lane of traffic. A 2003 Peterbilt semi being driven by Julio Cesar Barboza, 26, of Liberal, was traveling Northbound and struck the Nissan. The Nissan spun away from impact and came to final rest facing North in the West ditch. The semi came to rest completely in the East ditch facing North.

SEWARD COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO