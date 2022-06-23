ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New: Oberwerth x LHSA Leo camera bags

By LR admin
leicarumors.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a new cameras bag collaboration...

leicarumors.com

Comments / 0

sneakernews.com

The Nike Spark Flyknit Emerges In Fall-Ready Colors

The Nike Spark Flyknit may follow design language rooted in mid-2010s running footwear, but it’s far from being boring or outdated. Recently, the silhouette – which could well have been birthed from out of the Nike ISPA lab – appeared in a medley of brown, orange and tan tones perfect for autumn. Flyknit construction across the upper resembles pairs from yesteryear, though the series of translucent sections and cutouts deliver something refreshing. The most exciting part of the model, however, is the sole unit, which is ostensibly responsible for the “Nike Spark” part of the design’s name. Technical specifications haven’t been shared by NIKE, Inc. but a look at the “layered” tooling suggests the use of a new foam compound, as well as a responsive, thermoplastic plate less rigid than a carbon fiber counterpart.
travelnoire.com

Away Reveals New Sustainable Outdoor Travel Collection

This week, the lifestyle-travel brand Away shared on Instagram a sneak peek at their new collection “F.A.R—For All Routes.” This is a different take from their previously acclaimed hard shell suitcases made popular by influencers across the world. Away’s new outdoor travel gear made from 100% recycled polyester is set to launch on June 28th.
Fstoppers

This $64 Second-Hand Camera is a Gem

We all know that the best gear isn't essential to creating great photographs, but this camera is really pushing those limits! It's no wonder James Popsys loves it. The advancement of cameras has been relentless in the past few decades, covering enormous distances in image quality and the technology underpinning it. However, for some time now, we have been experiencing diminishing returns in digital photography. That is, the increments at which cameras improve are getting smaller and generally, the upgrade is only justifiable to the few photographers who benefit from new features or enjoy being cutting-edge.
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
cryptoglobe.com

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Tag Heuer Announces NFT Feature for Its Smartwatch

Tag Heuer‘s Android-powered Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch now allows you to use your watch to “display your highly collectible virtual artworks on your wrist with verified proof of ownership.”. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 smartwatch was announced at an event in Paris on February 11:. According to...
Digital Trends

Insta360’s next camera could be amazing for lowlight photography

Insta360 has a new camera on the horizon, the latest in what has been something of a hot streak this year for the company. The new teaser image it just released depicts a landscape with swirling star trails in the sky overhead, and features the phrase “inspired imaging,” possibly hinting at a connection to astrophotography.
Footwear News

Crocs and Stance Tap B. Thom for a Collaboration Inspired by the Artist’s Grandmother’s Quilts

Click here to read the full article. An artistic three-way collaboration with Stance and Crocs is on the way. The two beloved brands have tapped artist B. Thom for a collaboration, bringing his DIY approach to fine art to the Stance Icon Crew Sock and the Crocs Classic Clog. The artist took inspiration for the collab, the companies explained, from his grandmother’s quilts and their organic floral patterns, and are executed with his famed high-contrast, hand-painted aesthetic. For the Classic Clog — the 2021 FNAA Shoe of the Year — the artist reimagined the style with orange as a base hue and...
thezoereport.com

Presenting: Your Sign To Try This Y2K-Inspired French Mani For Summer

So it’s nearly the end of June and you still haven’t gotten your inaugural summer mani. Or maybe you’ve just gotten the first one, but as July approaches you’re close to going back to sheer French tip nails because you’re stumped for inspo. Well then, this a safe space for you, because the pressure to have a cute, eye-catching mani every month of the summer is high (but exciting). If you’ve yet to come across square French tip nails, you’re in luck now, because this design is one of the easiest customizable nail trends around. Even if you only stick to this style all summer, there are so many combinations of colors, designs, and lengths that you’ll never get bored of.
lonelyplanet.com

Sun down, camera up: Our favorite cities at night

Capture the magical nighttime and dreamy low-light moments of some of the world's best cities – including Paris © Catarina Belova / Shutterstock. There’s something about a world-class city after dark, when the night brings out different feelings and experiences that the day never could. We reached out to Lonely Planet travel writers who live in Los Angeles, Bangkok, Delhi, Paris and London, asked them their favorite places in their home city to experience after dark, and got some eye-opening responses.
Time Out Global

A dazzling free summer lights festival is hitting Canary Wharf

Okay, so you've done your time at London's various winter light festivals. You've shuffled with numb feet past various twinkling exhibits, pretending with all your mite that seeing art outdoors is a normal and indeed desirable way to spend a sub zero evening of your one and only life. Now, those days are over. It's summer, and you can see art outside without losing a finger to frostbite. And one way to do it is by heading down to Canary Wharf for 'Summer Lights'.
Architectural Digest

In This 700-Square-Foot Parisian Apartment, Greenery and Graphic Elements Meet

Built in 2015, the apartment lacked any vintage appeal or attractive patina. “It was very new, and not really charming,” says Nicolas Payet of the interior design agency Marn Déco. “And the owners wanted both a natural feel and a style that would remind them of New York, where they previously lived.” The project—located in Montreuil, a suburb of Paris—was designed to channel their tastes, with natural materials, woods, and colors—primarily shades of green. The owner, who works at home, also wanted a remote workspace where he could have some privacy and quiet without feeling entirely cut off from family life.
Fstoppers

The Joys of Infrared Landscape Photography

If you have not shot in infrared before, it is a unique and fun form of photography that can breathe new life into even the most overly shot scenes. This neat video will show you some of the stunning, eye-catching images you can create with an infrared-converted camera. Coming to...
yankodesign.com

Dual-tip pens lets you “draw” curve shapes and patterns

I love collecting all kinds of pens, although truth be told, I don’t use all of them that much other than for journaling. My handwriting and drawing skills are not that great so sometimes I long to have pens that can do the drawing for me as that talent seems to have evaded me. These pens from manufacturer Aechy are not the magical pens that I’m looking for but they may be the closest I can get to having something do all the drawing work for me.
The Phoblographer

How to Handhold a Telephoto Lens for Better Wildlife Photography

It’s no secret that wildlife photography really requires a telephoto lenses. Some think those lenses can be big and cumbersome. But in recent years, that hasn’t been the case. These lenses have become much lighter and easier to manage. What’s more, it’s easier to handhold a telephoto lens for wildlife photography because of the tech inside. In this short tutorial, we’re going to talk about good practices and introduce you to some of that tech.
yankodesign.com

This audio and visual device creates an immersive experience for individuals and groups

Most of the world has returned to the “new normal” way of living, which involves going outdoors and working in offices again, but the effects of being stuck at home for months have changed our lifestyles and mindsets almost permanently. There has been a greater awareness of our home environments, both in the medical sense as well as the psychological ones, paying attention to how we might have been living unhealthy lives until reality hits us like a ton of virus-coated bricks. While installing air purifiers and other disinfecting machines in our homes and rooms easily takes care of health concerns, creating relaxing and refreshing spaces in busy quarters is less so. One concept tries to help create your own small sanctuary at home, and it uses the science of acoustics to do so.
Phys.org

Infrared cameras show moths have a wide variety of coloring

A team of researchers working at Lund University in Sweden has found that despite their drab appearance in daylight, moths have a wide variety of bright coloring when viewed using an infrared camera. In their paper published in Journal of the Royal Society Interface, the group describes the interesting coloring of 82 moth specimens.
