New: Oberwerth x LHSA Leo camera bags

The Nike Spark Flyknit may follow design language rooted in mid-2010s running footwear, but it’s far from being boring or outdated. Recently, the silhouette – which could well have been birthed from out of the Nike ISPA lab – appeared in a medley of brown, orange and tan tones perfect for autumn. Flyknit construction across the upper resembles pairs from yesteryear, though the series of translucent sections and cutouts deliver something refreshing. The most exciting part of the model, however, is the sole unit, which is ostensibly responsible for the “Nike Spark” part of the design’s name. Technical specifications haven’t been shared by NIKE, Inc. but a look at the “layered” tooling suggests the use of a new foam compound, as well as a responsive, thermoplastic plate less rigid than a carbon fiber counterpart.
