Subway riders robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted by police for robbing subway riders at gunpoint in Manhattan, NYPD officials said.

The two suspects allegedly took part in two gunpoint robberies 30 minutes apart on subway trains in Harlem and Midtown, Manhattan on Monday.

The first robbery happened on a southbound No. 3 train at the 145th Street-Lenox Avenue subway station in Harlem at 1 a.m. Two men wearing ski masks approached a 20-year-old man on the train and held him up at gunpoint, police said.

One of the robbers pistol-whipped the victim multiple times in the face, police said. They stole the victim’s fanny pack, iPhone charger and speakers before getting off the train at the 135th Street subway station, per the NYPD.

The second robbery happened at 1:30 a.m. on a southbound No. 3 train at the 42nd Street-Times Square subway station. The robbers held a 29-year-old man at gunpoint and stole his wallet which contained credit cards and $1, police said.

One of the robbers tried to take the victim’s cellphone from his hand but the victim resisted and a physical struggle ensued, police said. One of the robbers hit the victim in his temple with the gun, punched him multiple times and then pushed him onto the subway tracks, according to authorities. The victim was hospitalized in stable condition.

The NYPD provided surveillance video showing the two suspects wanted in the subway robberies.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.