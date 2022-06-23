ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Department of Education offices temporarily relocate

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Education’s offices, located at the Central High School (CHS) building, 359 N. West St., in downtown Jackson, will temporarily relocate to alternate work locations beginning Monday, June 27, due to building repairs.

The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration estimates interior renovations and roof repairs to CHS will take at least six months to complete.

Mark Smith named executive director of Mississippi Veterans Affairs

MDE offices’ alternate work locations are all in Jackson. The locations are the Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and Blind (MSDB), 1252 Eastover Drive; Woolfolk State Office Building, 201 N. West St.; and offices at 500 Greymont Ave., Suite G.

MDE’s Central Office/headquarters will be located at the Life Share House on MSDB’s campus.

Additional MDE departments/offices relocating to MSDB’s campus are: Elementary Education and Reading, School Improvement, Educator Licensure, Teaching and Leading, Career and Technical Education, Compulsory School Attendance Enforcement, Professional Development, Secondary Education, Special Education; and Technology and Strategic Services.

MDE departments/offices relocating to the Greymont Avenue office are: Mailroom, human resources, accounts payable, travel and payroll.

MDE departments/offices relocating to the Woolfolk building are:
Safe and Orderly Schools, Office of Assessment, and Office of Accreditation.

Despite a downward trend in teen births, Mississippi tops nation in 2020

Contact information for MDE offices will remain the same during the temporary relocation and can be accessed at mdek12.org/directory .

Beginning in July, all Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) monthly meetings will be held at the Mississippi School Boards Association, 380 Zurich Dr., in Ridgeland. The SBE meetings will continue to be livestreamed via MDE’s YouTube channel .

