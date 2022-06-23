ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney Moving Forward With New 'Planet Of The Apes' Trilogy

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The apes are coming back — and not the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC or GameStop Corp. GME variety, but the cinematic simians of a not-so-distant future with an eye on world conquest. What Happened: According to a ScreenRant article, the Walt Disney Co. DIS is moving forward...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 8

Related
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Bruce Campbell Shares Awesome Fan Art of Pizza Poppa Marvel Legends Figure

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and there's a whole lot to enjoy about the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The movie sees the return of some fan-favorite Marvel stars as well as a bunch of exciting cameos. Of course, you can't have a Sam Raimi-directed movie without an appearance from his Evil Dead star, Bruce Campbell. In the new Doctor Strange, Campbell plays Pizza Poppa, a man selling pizza balls on the sidewalk in an alternate universe. We've already seen a Pizza Poppa deleted scene this week, and now Campbell is sharing a Marvel Legends figure we all wish was real.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Ball
Person
Walt Disney
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Imagines Chris Evans as Wolverine

The X-Men's entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is inevitable as fans continue to fan-cast the iconic mutants, especially Wolverine. Hugh Jackman played the character for 17 years, but it will soon be time for someone else to don the claws. Many big names have been thrown around from Daniel Radcliffe to Jon Bernthal, but there's no word on any official casting. This week, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked with ComicBook.com and were asked which character they'd like to see Chris Evans play aside from Captain America, and they said Wolverine. While that's not exactly a realistic option for the future, the Internet has been having some fun with it. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show his version of Evans as Wolverine.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Sita Dahal

The Gray Man: An Intense Thriller Movie

Netflix is releasing a new thriller series called The Gray Man. The series stars Ryan Gosling as a CIA operative who is on the run from the agency. The series is based on the novel by Mark Greene, and the trailer has already sparked a lot of excitement among thriller fans. The Gray Man is sure to be a hit with viewers, and we're excited to explore all the details about it in this research project. Stay tuned for more updates!
Collider

It's Time to Admit That Sid Did Nothing Wrong in 'Toy Story'

With the release of the Buzz Lightyear spin-off, Lightyear, it's a perfect time to reminisce on what made Toy Story such a beloved classic. With most animated movies utilizing computer-generated imagery, it's easy to forget that Pixar's Toy Story was the first to do it. CGI wasn't exactly a new idea in 1995, but Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer animation. Part of its success is due to its story concept. It was much easier for audiences to engage with CGI when it was being used to animate something outlandish, like talking toys. And because every great story needs a great villain, what greater antagonist could there be for a band of toys than Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten), a kid who plays with his toys way too rough? Here's the thing about Sid, though: he never actually did anything all that villainous.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Gamestop Corp#Screenrant#The Walt Disney Co#Dis#20th Century Studios
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Star Wars Vet Says Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Cameo Was Out of 'Respect for George Lucas — Plus, Ewan Is a Pal'

Click here to read the full article. The following contains a casting spoiler from the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale on Disney+. From early on in the first episode, Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s title character was seen trying to commune with Qui-Gon Jinn, the Jedi Master under whom he trained as in the first prequel trilogy movie, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace. But to no avail. Until, that is, Obi-Wan had clashed not once but twice again with Darth Vader aka his onetime padawan Anakin Skywalker, and arrived at a bit of bittersweet closure following their second lightsaber duel within the Disney+...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Your Ultimate Guide to What to Stream on HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon, and More in July 2022

We're halfway through the year — congratulations on making it this far — but we're approaching the end for a couple of our favorite shows. The best shows and movies to watch in July on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more include the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4 and Better Call Saul, which wraps up its series as maybe mankind's greatest invention. But it's also the beginning of great new things, like HBO's The Rehearsal and Amazon Prime Video's Paper Girls.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Collider

Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, and Josh Hutcherson Join 'Littlemouth' Sci-Thriller

Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Boys Makes Major Change to a Character's Backstory

The Boys has revealed a major change to the backstory and origin of a key character in the series. All along, Billy Butcher's (Karl Urban) closest ally and teammate has been Marvin T. Milk – aka, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso). MM's reasons for hating "supes" has been as personal as Butcher's – though what specific reasons he's had for this burning revenge have remained secret – until now. The Boys' infamous "Herogasm" episode threw a lot at us, but amidst all the super-porn and carnage from the biggest tag-team battle the show has done, we also learn a key piece of Mother's Milk's origin.
TV SERIES
The Ringer

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 6 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are joined by Ben Lindbergh to dive deep into the heart of the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi! They begin with their initial thoughts and a discussion about fandom as a whole (4:47). They then take on the themes of the episode as Obi-Wan confronts Darth Vader once again (34:06). Later, they talk about Leia’s involvement in the season (2:09:14), then conclude with Ben’s lore corner before answering your questions with Jomi.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Elvis' Shakes Up $3.5 Million at the Box Office in Thursday Previews

The summer movie season is in full swing with films like Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion showing audiences that the movie theater experience is still king. However, summer is not just a time for big blockbusters, it’s also a time for smaller scale human stories. One of those films is Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis which just opened in theaters everywhere. The musical biopic looks to have a strong opening weekend and in its Thursday preview the film made a healthy $3.5 million in over 3,400 locations. This includes the Tuesday Fan Events for Elvis.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones' new spin-off reveals look at new dragon

Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon has unveiled a new look at major dragon Syrax. The new HBO prequel is set to introduce a whole set of new characters as it takes a look at the Targaryen dynasty before the events of Game of Thrones. Of course,...
TV SERIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy