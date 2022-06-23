ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Harbor, ME

Boyfriend sought in death of retreat organizer at Acadia

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus...

Police identify body found in recycling at Scarborough transfer station

Scarborough – ( Portland Press Herald ) Scarborough Police have identified the dead body found Friday in a recycling truck. The deceased is Paul Hayden, 64, of Portland, according to a statement from Scarborough Police Chief Mark Holmquist. An autopsy was conducted Friday afternoon of the Office of Chief...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Winter Harbor, ME
City
Bowdoin, ME
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Tourists return to Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Tourists returned to Maine's beaches this weekend, including Old Orchard Beach, on the hottest day of the year thus far in coastal Maine. Canadian tourists, which make up 17% of Maine's tourism, have been unable to visit in the past two years due to border restrictions. Old Orchard Beach businesses say that their return has been a boon to the local economy.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
WMTW

A familiar face now becomes chief of Old Orchard Beach

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Old Orchard Beach Police Department has named a new police chief — one with a familiar face. After 29 years, Elise Chard has worked her way up in the Old Orchard Beach Police Department and just this week has been named chief- the first woman ever to hold the position of this beach town.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
I-95 FM

Middle School Kids Allegedly Behind $100K Worth Of Damage To School

For many Maine school kids and teachers, this week marked the first full week of summer vacation. And after the challenges of the past 3 years of the pandemic, remote learning, masking, and pool testing (just to name a few) following the onset of Covid-19, many educators and administrators have been looking forward to the summer as an opportunity to take a bit of a break, both physically and mentally.
#Retreats#Violent Crime#Acadia#The Schoodic Institute#The Portland Press Herald#Rise
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Motorcyclist dies in Somerville crash

SOMERVILLE (WGME) — A Knox County man is dead after a car and motorcycle crash in Somerville Friday afternoon. Police say 78-year-old Christopher Lascoutx of Washington, Maine was driving southbound on the Turner Ridge Road on a 2019 Triumph around 3 p.m. when he hit a Lucas Tree Service truck while it was mid-turn in the roadway.
SOMERVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine abortion provider braces for more out-of-state visitors

After Friday's Supreme Court ruling, independent public abortion providers in Maine are preparing for the possibility that more people will come here seeking access. The Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor is the northern-most clinic on the East Coast that provides public abortion services. It's a long way to drive for those who live in states without abortion access, said Abbie Strout-Bentes, the center's director of community engagement.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fishermen find deadly boat wreck off Maine coast

HARPSWELL, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a boater after lobstermen found his boat drifting early Tuesday morning. Gary Hawkes told NEWS CENTER Maine he and his crew on the fishing vessel "Family Condition" had set out from Cundy's Harbor and were traveling near Flag Island around 6 a.m. Tuesday when they spotted a blue speedboat drifting near the island's southern ledge.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Authorities responding to an incident in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police and Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an incident in Newburgh. We’re hearing reports that the incident is in the area of Miles Rd and Rte 202/Western Ave. Please avoid the area and expect delays. We will update this story...
NEWBURGH, ME
WPFO

Maine driver in critical condition following crash in Wilton

WILTON (WGME) -- A Maine man is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center after a car crash in Wilton on Thursday. Wilton police say a 72-year-old Jay man was driving on Route 133 near the intersection of Melcher Rd. around 5:30 p.m. when he went off the road and crashed.
wabi.tv

Thousands protest end of Roe v. Wade in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of pro-abortion-rights protestors took to the streets of Portland Friday to protest the end of Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to a doctor-performed abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision saw a 5-4 majority of the court vote to kill Roe v....
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Four children accused of vandalizing Lewiston school

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department responded to Longley School in Lewiston at approximately 4 p.m. Monday for a report of substantial vandalism inside the school building, spokesperson Lt. Derrick St. Laurent said in a news release. Officers met with the custodian who made the call upon arrival...
LEWISTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Phippsburg man found dead in speedboat that ran aground

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A Maine Marine Patrol investigation is underway after a Phippsburg man was found dead Tuesday morning on a speedboat in Casco Bay. Vincent Wells, 37, was found aboard a 25-foot Yamaha Jet Boat that had run aground on Flag Island, Maine Department of Marine Resources spokesperson Jeff Nichols said Wednesday in a release.
PHIPPSBURG, ME

