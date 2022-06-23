ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Citi Sees Gross Margin Expansion Ahead For Spotify

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Citi analyst Jason B. Bazinet noted that Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT has been building a broader audio platform that spans both Music and Podcasts for several years. He...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Why MercadoLibre Was Rising 16% This Week

MercadoLibre was bucking the market all week long but took off on Friday. A new life insurance program will make its Mercado Pago fintech app even more critical to its success. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#Gross Margin#Spotify Technology S A#Music And Podcasts#Marketplace#Podcasting#Wells Fargo#Netflix Inc Nflx#Price Action
Benzinga

Sentiment For Tilray Stock Should Improve, This Analyst Tells Us Why

Germany is inching toward legalizing recreational cannabis as the government seeks to have the process completed by the end of 2022. The latest push is coming from the country’s Health Ministry which undertook expert hearings on various aspects of the issue with a focus on the best ways to protect young people and consumers’ health.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

Here's How Much The Richest Bitcoin Whale Now Holds

According to the crypto platform, BitInfoCharts, the world’s largest Bitcoin BTC/USD whale, holds 130,227 BTC, worth over $2 billion ($2,740,221,284.06). With a series of transactions since June 14, the whale has managed to add 2,554 Bitcoin. Around June 18, the whale again purchased 1,698 BTC worth $36.62 million. Since...
PETS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Over $540M Of 2 Stocks

Although the US stocks closed slightly lower on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Tesla, Netflix, Chevron And This Leading Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. After weeks of pain, investors got some relief this week as the three major indices saw a strong bounce. The Dow Industrials gained 5.4% while the S&P 500 was up 6.4%, the biggest weekly advances for the indexes since late May. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, roared back with a gain of 7.5%, its best week since March.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nextleaf To Launch THC-O As An Excise Tax-Free Alternative To Delta-9-THC

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. OILFF OILS L provided an update on its specialty molecules division, specifically the company's patented novel route of manufacturing D9-tetrahydrocannabinol acetate, colloquially referred to as THC-O. Nextleaf has recently produced THC-O under the company's Health Canada research license in anticipation of commercialization. Nextleaf has validated its manufacturing...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Top Nasdaq Stocks That Are Set to Triple

Nvidia's data center demand will drive the company higher for many years. dLocal's payment solution allows e-commerce companies to operate in emerging markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Racing Against the Clock in Takeover Talks

Click here to read the full article. Time is running out on the three weeks Kohl’s and Franchise Group have to exclusively negotiate a deal, and reports suggest the Vitamin Shoppe owner wants to pay less to take over the department store chain. Retail’s fortunes have rapidly declined since Kohl’s agreed to Franchise Group’s $60-a-share offer valuing the Menomonee Falls, Wisc. company at $7.4 billion. Though the duo on June 6 said they’d set aside 21 days to hammer out a firm agreement, Walmart and Target‘s first-quarter earnings misses sent shockwaves through the sector, rattling investors and sparking new questions about...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Encountering DMT Entities: Are They Real?

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. DMT is a powerful hallucinogen famous for producing experiences of encounters with entities, but how many people actually see them?. If you take a trip to the Amazonian basin, you can find the perennial shrub, Psychotria viridis....
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Seeking To Buy Celsius Assets If It Goes Bankrupt: Report

With a significant downturn in the crypto market and extreme market conditions, Celsius Network suspended withdrawals from its platforms last week. In addition, it paused all swaps and transfers between the platform’s accounts. The company has been in a terrible phase with major liquidations on the platform. According to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
52K+
Followers
143K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy